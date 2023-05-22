Side Letter: PE’s LP-GP disconnect; Gombault’s generational opportunity; SEC’s insider trading exams

LPs and GPs don't have a full grasp of what makes the other party tick. Plus: why secondaries is facing a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity and European deal statistics for the first quarter. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Private equity’s challenging fundraising environment has dominated headlines over the past 18 months. Fresh research suggests that managers are less concerned about the situation than their investors believe. The inaugural Investment Funds Outlook Report from US law firm Barnes & Thornburg found that out of a list of 10 issues, most LPs (58 percent) identified fundraising as the most pressing issue for GPs. When asked the same question, GPs ranked fundraising as their fifth most pressing issue, at 24 percent.

The apparent gulf in perception is noteworthy given that fundraising seems top of mind across the board these days. Instead, GPs identified returns and valuations as their top concerns at 40 percent and 39 percent, respectively. Though LPs also identified these issues as second and third-most pressing for managers, regulatory risk – which GPs said was the third-most important issue of the day – didn’t even make it into LPs’ top five.

Conversely, GPs also had a skewed idea of what LPs are worried about. Managers rightly identified returns as the top concern for investors, yet greatly overestimated how much LPs are thinking about valuations and the ability to create stable private credit portfolios, and massively underestimated how big of an issue staffing is for LPs. At a time when many LPs are having to make difficult decisions about their GP roster, the ability to demonstrate an understanding of what is making their investors tick may well give sponsors that important edge.

Here are some other notable findings from the research, which surveyed 125 GPs, LPs and service providers: