Side Letter: PE’s private bank pickle; Europe’s buy-and-build boom; Fremman’s final close

Banking on education

When it comes to working with private banks, do private equity funds know for certain that the underlying clients have been adequately educated about the merits of, and risks associated with, the asset class? Answer: not necessarily. Over lunch this week, a senior executive responsible for raising private wealth capital at a large PE firm told Side Letter that fundraising staff are often better off going direct to individuals and family offices, as some bankers “don’t know” what they’re actually selling. It’s worth noting that the executive in question was formerly employed at a private bank.

The question around whether bank clients and their advisers fully understand private markets products is a complex one, the answer to which is likely to differ depending on the institution and jurisdiction in which they operate. In some markets, for example, private bank advisers can receive incentives for selling particular products to their clients, raising the potential for misalignment. The more levels of intermediation between fund and LP, the more complicated and opaque the education process can become.

As PE’s focus on this vast and lucrative investor base increases, so does the need for quality education that is demonstrably digested and understood. Reporter Katrina Lau spent time last week examining how this process is taking place, and where there are weaknesses to be addressed.

A winning formula

Europe’s buyout industry has doubled down on buy-and-builds. That’s according to research by the Centre for Private Equity and MBO Research, which analysed the 396 acquisitions made by PE portfolio companies in H1 2023 and found that the post-pandemic trend of sponsor-backed companies making acquisitions at lower valuations continues to permeate. The total value of such deals was €1.5 billion across the first half of this year, in line with the same period last year, while average deal value (€4.1 million) increased from €3.2 million recorded in H1 2022.

“For many privately owned, mid-sized businesses, an uncertain macroeconomic picture naturally increases the attraction of a sale to a well-capitalised, sponsor-backed platform,” Kevin Amess, director of CMBOR, said in a statement. “We’ve seen this borne out in the data for the first six months of the year, with the robust level of activity within the buy-and-build market standing in marked contrast to subdued buyout activity.” PEI reported this week that, per data from Bain & Co, buyout investments tumbled 58 percent year-on-year in the first half to $202 billion. During the same period, buyout-backed exits slid 65 percent year-on-year.

PEI‘s November Deep Dive into buy-and-build specialist Waterland Private Equity Investments noted that the strategy – buying a strong platform company and building value rapidly through well-executed add-ons – can generate impressive returns. Activity has also risen in recent years: in 2003, about one-fifth of all buy-and-builds saw at least four sequential acquisitions of smaller companies by a single platform company. That number has grown to 30 percent in recent years, per Bain.

Not-so-wee Fremman

Emerging managers can still get funds over the line in 2023. Case in point: European mid-market firm Fremman Capital has closed its debut fund on more than €600 million, per a statement shared with Side Letter. Fremman was founded in 2020 by former executives from France’s PAI Partners and a former Merrill Lynch banker. The fund launched in October that year with an undisclosed target and held a first close on about €153 million in September 2021, according to PEI data. LPs include New York Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Fortis and Banco Santander.

Fremman, which has 30 staff across offices in London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Munich and Paris, has also raised a further €400 million across five separate co-investment funds to date, bringing its AUM to more than €1 billion. The firm has so far made five platform investments, including European producer and distributor Bollo Natural Fruit, and UK nursery operator Kids Planet.

