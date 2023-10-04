Side Letter: PE’s semi-liquid surge

It feels like one can hardly move these days for news relating to private equity’s efforts to create new products targeting wealthy individuals. In case you missed it, Private Equity International last week created this handy (and expanding) table to help you keep track of the latest entrants. In fact, so prevalent have semi-liquids structures become that today’s Side Letter has three juicy updates from this burgeoning corner of the private markets landscape alone.

Schroders spoilers

Schroders Capital last week launched its latest semi-liquid offering alongside US asset manager Hartford Funds, per a statement. The vehicle, Hartford Schroders Private Opportunities Fund, will have a minimum investment of $25,000, making it more accessible for high-net-worth investors in the US. Side Letter caught up with Ethan Vogelhut, head of Americas buyouts at Schroders, to learn more about the new vehicle. Here’s what you need to know:

The evergreen fund will invest across global PE strategies (mainly directs and secondaries), with a focus on small to mid-market buyouts. Target sectors are healthcare, technology, consumer (discretionary and staples), services and industrials.

The firm expects to invest about 80 percent in the US and Europe and the remainder in Asia – primarily India.

The fund allows for monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions. Vogelhut notes that investors also benefit from 1099 tax reporting, rather than a K-1 form and a passive foreign investment company statement.

Schroders’ debut semi-liquid strategy for non-US HNWI investors – Global Private Equity – has grown to more than $1.3 billion.

For Hartford, this was a way to expand into private assets and private equity specifically, which has been tougher to access through traditional channels. Schroders has already partnered with Hartford for some time on the public side.

Evergreen growth

Hamilton Lane’s Private Assets Fund for US investors has accumulated a total of $1 billion of assets under management as of 31 August, per a Tuesday statement. Launched in Q3 2020, PAF offers qualified US investors access to a PE portfolio that includes buyout, growth, credit and venture capital strategies. It mainly invests in industrials, technology and healthcare sectors and offers investors quarterly redemptions. Per the statement, the fund has delivered a 17.48 percent annualised return since inception.

With the growth of PAF, Hamilton Lane’s Evergreen Platform manages more than $4.6 billion, including $3.2 billion in the Global Private Assets Fund and $305.5 million in the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund.