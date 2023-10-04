Side Letter: PE’s semi-liquid surge

Just happened
It feels like one can hardly move these days for news relating to private equity’s efforts to create new products targeting wealthy individuals. In case you missed it, Private Equity International last week created this handy (and expanding) table to help you keep track of the latest entrants. In fact, so prevalent have semi-liquids structures become that today’s Side Letter has three juicy updates from this burgeoning corner of the private markets landscape alone.
Schroders spoilers
Schroders Capital last week launched its latest semi-liquid offering alongside US asset manager Hartford Funds, per a statement. The vehicle, Hartford Schroders Private Opportunities Fund, will have a minimum investment of $25,000, making it more accessible for high-net-worth investors in the US. Side Letter caught up with Ethan Vogelhut, head of Americas buyouts at Schroders, to learn more about the new vehicle. Here’s what you need to know:
- The evergreen fund will invest across global PE strategies (mainly directs and secondaries), with a focus on small to mid-market buyouts. Target sectors are healthcare, technology, consumer (discretionary and staples), services and industrials.
- The firm expects to invest about 80 percent in the US and Europe and the remainder in Asia – primarily India.
- The fund allows for monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions. Vogelhut notes that investors also benefit from 1099 tax reporting, rather than a K-1 form and a passive foreign investment company statement.
- Schroders’ debut semi-liquid strategy for non-US HNWI investors – Global Private Equity – has grown to more than $1.3 billion.
- For Hartford, this was a way to expand into private assets and private equity specifically, which has been tougher to access through traditional channels. Schroders has already partnered with Hartford for some time on the public side.
Evergreen growth
Hamilton Lane’s Private Assets Fund for US investors has accumulated a total of $1 billion of assets under management as of 31 August, per a Tuesday statement. Launched in Q3 2020, PAF offers qualified US investors access to a PE portfolio that includes buyout, growth, credit and venture capital strategies. It mainly invests in industrials, technology and healthcare sectors and offers investors quarterly redemptions. Per the statement, the fund has delivered a 17.48 percent annualised return since inception.
With the growth of PAF, Hamilton Lane’s Evergreen Platform manages more than $4.6 billion, including $3.2 billion in the Global Private Assets Fund and $305.5 million in the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund.
While we’re (still) on the subject…
Wealth management platform Endowus has unveiled a partnership with global alts giant EQT, per a statement. The partnership adds to the list of alternatives fund managers available via Endowus, including Partners Group, KKR, Carlyle and Oaktree. The partnership with EQT will initially involve the firm’s recently launched semi-liquid vehicle, EQT Nexus, Side Letter understands. That fund had €396 million of AUM as of 30 July and is marketed across Europe and Asia-Pacific with a €25,000 minimum ticket, as our handy table shows.
Singapore-headquartered Endowus provides professional investors access to liquid alternatives from providers such as Partners Group, KKR and BlackRock. Founded in 2017, the platform has $5 billion of group assets, including its multifamily office arm, Carret Private, and is backed by the likes of Samsung Ventures and SoftBank Ventures Asia. The digital wealth platform said in April that it hopes to expand its offerings in future to include closed-ended private markets funds, Side Letter reported at the time.
Essentials
Fund-level debt danger
Some global alternative investment funds will come under pressure when investing and returning capital to investors over the coming year, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings (see here, login required). For private equity and venture capital firms in particular, the report says, “valuations are uneven, fundraising is slowing, and liquidity needs are rising for AIFs and their portfolio companies”. S&P thinks some AIFs will turn to more debt to invest in assets, return capital to investors and support portfolio companies. Fresh fund-level debt will lead to a weakening of funds’ leverage and liquidity outlook, according to S&P, and put current ratings to the test. The organisation does, however, predict that most ratings will remain solid due to the liquidity provided by the amount of fund-level leverage that’s already in the system. Despite the liquidity pressure, S&P says it does not expect all AIFs to be affected in the same way – highlighting infrastructure funds as an example of where it expects the affect to be “muted”. It also maintains that the current investment environment is looking positive for private credit. “Private credit now faces a significant investment opportunity as rates have risen and borrowers seek financing solutions outside banks and public markets.”
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza and Katrina Lau.