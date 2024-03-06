Side Letter: PE’s women-led firms

Setting up shop

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, it’s worth noting that the traditionally male-dominated private equity industry is beginning to see a rise in the number of women-led firms hitting the fundraising trail. That’s according to our colleagues at Buyouts who, as part of their latest cover story, report that as more women move into higher ranks of dealmaking, a larger percentage of them are subsequently making the decision to form their own firms (registration required).

“Until five or six years ago, you didn’t really have tangible examples of women founders who were scale success stories in buyouts,” said Elizabeth Browne, managing director at GCM Grosvenor. “When you look at the prominent examples of the past few years, you have rockstar women who are spinning out with top-tier investment track records.”

Examples of such spin-outs include Coalesce Capital, led by ex-Warburg Pincus dealmaker Stephanie Geveda, which closed its debut fund above target on $900 million less than a year after launch; Luminate Capital, headed by ex-Silver Lake dealmaker Hollie Haynes; and MPowered Capital, founded by former EBF & Associates vice-president Marcia Page. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much has changed in the last 12 to 24 months,” Page told Buyouts. “We’re really starting to see a spark of firm and fund formation.”

Other recently founded women-led firms include Prelude Growth Partners, Citation Capital, Clearhaven Partners, Vertu Capital, Grafine Partners, HarbourView Equity, Emerald Bridge Capital and Astira Capital.

An informal support network has sprung up as more of these women-led firms have hit the market. In a challenging fundraising landscape such as today’s, this network is proving invaluable. Kerstin Dittmar, founder and managing partner of L2 Point Management, said: “Part of the reason this network is so powerful is that it’s still quite small, there aren’t that many women who have gotten to that level… The women who have are eager to help.”

The effects of this influx should be felt beyond PE. Diverse-led firms tend to grow diverse organisations and invest in and support diverse businesses. Female venture partners invest in twice as many female founding teams, while US start-ups with at least one female founder go on to hire 2.5x more women, according to research from Kauffman Fellows.

Who said fundraising was tough?

Just as Side Letter was going to press, French manager Tikehau Capital released its FY 2023 earnings presentation. The firm’s AUM rose 13 percent from €38 billion in 2022 to €43.2 billion as of 31 December 2023, representing record annual inflows for the firm. This comes amid plans to reach €65 billion in AUM by 2026.

Tikehau raised a total of €6.5 billion in net inflows in the past year, 37 percent higher than its yearly average of €4.7 billion over the previous five years. According to its Q4 2023 update, published in February 2024, 21 percent of inflows came from PE, 64 percent from private debt, 11 percent from real assets and 3 percent from capital markets strategies.

Some 54 percent of fresh capital came from international, non-domestic investors, while almost a third, or €1.6 billion, of net inflows came from private wealth investors, co-founder Mathieu Chabran noted on this morning’s earnings call. “2023 was a record year for Tikehau despite all the recurring themes and noise around… challenging fundraising,” he said. “Today’s performance is tomorrow’s fundraising… We’re entering a cycle [in] which I think Tikehau can thrive.”

Here are some other takeaways:

The firm has invested €3.1 billion of capital from its own balance sheet into Tikehau strategies as of 31 December 2023;

Strengthening its private wealth teams, the firm is expanding into Montreal and Hong Kong. “After 10 years on the ground in Singapore and now in Korea, in Japan, soon to be in Hong Kong, also spending a fair bit of time in Australia and mainland China, the progress our colleagues have made there [is] extremely encouraging,” said Chabran. “You should see Asia as a key driver of growth for Tikehau in the coming years”;

Tikehau has raised over €1 billion from Israeli investors as a result of its local partnerships. The firm opened an office in Tel Aviv in March 2022. Tikehau is also trying to accelerate its reach in Abu Dhabi by partnering with a leading regional bank.

Talking transparency

A report into how much ESG transparency private markets firms are willing to provide has found that the situation has been slowly improving over recent years. Sustainability consultancy Orbis Advisory, which published its Private Equity ESG Transparency Index last week, found that disclosure levels among PE firms have slightly improved since 2021, with UK manager 3i Group coming out on top across all asset classes. Tikehau Capital and Hg came second and third, respectively, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required).

The index assesses firms on the comprehensiveness and quality of their disclosure and reporting rather than their actual performance against ESG metrics. It is based on 83 criteria that span responsible investment and ESG considerations within GPs’ internal operations. The 161 eligible firms were given a score between 0 and 100 percent; the average score was 35 percent, up from 32.9 percent in the previous edition of the index. 3i’s winning total was 91.1 percent.

The slight increase in average score suggests ESG reporting across private markets is improving. NPM has previously reported that GPs and LPs don’t always see eye to eye on the amount of disclosure that is required, with some heads of ESG saying they are being asked for increasingly unusual data. “We just don’t think it’s needed or appropriate,” said one panellist at PEI Group’s Responsible Investment Forum last year. Many LPs, however, value such data highly as it gives them comparable benchmarks to evaluate the sustainability credentials of their investments. Improved transparency may go some way to bridging this gulf.

