Side Letter: Petershill highlights; Eurazeo’s Rhône split; Hillhouse poaches Permira vet

Petershill highlights

Petershill Partners, the listed GP stakes vehicle operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, released its annual results yesterday. Here’s what you need to know:

Petershill made three acquisitions in 2022, comprising a follow‐on investment of additional equity in Kayne Anderson Real Estate, plus two new firms in the Petershill IV private fund: mid-market shop LLR Partners and credit specialist SLR Capital Partners.

This brings its total partner firms to 25 as of 31 December, up from 19 at the time of its 2021 IPO. Its partner firms represented $283 billion of combined AUM as of December, compared with $234 billion 12 months prior.

Defying a tight fundraising environment, its partner firms recorded $60 billion of fee-eligible inflows last year, up from $21 billion the prior year.

Its private markets portfolio had accrued $611 million of carried interest as of December. More than two-thirds (69 percent) of partner firm revenue comes from management fees; 26 percent from performance fees and 5 percent from investment income.

Keep an eye out for Private Equity International‘s comparison tool for the rapidly expanding universe of GP stakes firms.

Eurazeo goes it a-Rhône

Paris-based Eurazeo and New York’s Rhône Group are set to part ways after nearly five years of partnership. The duo have initiated a process to transfer the former’s 30 percent stake in the latter to “members of Rhône or otherwise”, with certain Rhône managing directors and other stakeholders informing Eurazeo they intend to sell their shares in Eurazeo, per a statement. Rhône co-founder Robert Agostinelli had also resigned from Eurazeo’s supervisory board effective 13 March.

Eurazeo’s 2017 acquisition of Rhône aimed to provide the former with access to US public pensions as part of a wider strategy to increase its third-party assets under management, Private Equity International reported at the time. The development follows the shock departure of Eurazeo chief executive Virginie Morgon, who oversaw the acquisition of Rhône as well as the firm’s expansion into the US, splitting her time between New York and Paris. At the heart of the matter appeared to be the Decaux family – which owns around 18 percent of Eurazeo – being unimpressed by Eurazeo’s flattish share price and with fundraising progress for its flagship Capital buyout strategy, Side Letter reported at the time.

Hoffmann in the (Hill)house

A long-term veteran of Permira has left the firm to join Asia’s Hillhouse Capital. Sebastian Hoffmann spent 19 years with the PE firm, first in Frankfurt and, most recently, as a principal in Hong Kong. He joins Hillhouse as a managing director, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hoffmann focused on investment opportunities in the healthcare sector across Asia-Pacific and worked on numerous transactions including I-MED, Hugo Boss & Valentino and SBS Broadcasting, according to a cached version of Permira’s website. Permira declined to comment on his departure.

Permira’s most recent deal in Asia was the 2021 acquisition of South Korean food delivery business Yogiyo as part of a consortium involving Affinity Equity Partners. The firm last year named Alex Emery, who served as head of Asia from 2011, as Asia chairman and Daniel Tan, who had been with the firm in Hong Kong since 2015, as head of Asia in Singapore.

Essentials