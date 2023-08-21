Side Letter: QIC’s European expansion; PE’s healthcare revival

Just happened
QIC’s European expansion
Australian investment giant QIC just got even more LP firepower. The A$102.2 billion ($65.4 billion; €60.1 billion) institution, founded in 1991 to manage the Queensland Defined Benefit Pension Plan, has received an A$500 million mandate from Danish pension PenSam to invest into European private equity, per a Thursday statement. The mandate will be invested over three years through co-investments and fund commitments, with a focus on lower mid-market buyouts alongside established and emerging managers.
Though QIC has invested in Europe since 2006 via teams in Copenhagen and London, this is its first strategic partnership with a European pension fund, QIC’s Europe head Rune Jepsen told Side Letter. QIC’s global private capital portfolio comprises about A$1.5 billion of European assets, representing a mix of funds and co-investments, the most recent of which was in Germany’s iPoint Systems alongside mid-market firm Gro Capital, he added.
“As a long-term investor in the lower mid-market, QIC has seen a shifting landscape where traditional peer investors have migrated out of this part of the market for various reasons,” Jepsen, who is also QIC’s PE partner, said in the statement. “This has had a particularly pronounced effect on capital availability for emerging mid-market private equity managers, where QIC remains active.”
The PenSam move will allow for further expansion of the local investment team in Europe, QIC chief Kylie Rampa added in the statement. “As we look to the future and the scope of opportunities available, we recognise the significant value of local capabilities and expertise on the ground to maximise these opportunities,” she said. “We look forward to continued growth in QIC’s international presence in alignment with client demand.”
QIC oversees assets for 125 government, domestic and global institutional investors; its global private capital programme, which began in 2005, accounted for A$8.9 billion in AUM as of 30 June. The institution is already among Australia’s most bullish investors and, unlike many of its peers, hasn’t been overly fazed by PE’s overexuberance with fundraising and valuations in recent years. We explored the reasons behind this attitude in our cover story interview with head of global private capital Stephen Whatmore in May last year. Read it here.
Healthcare deal activity picked up in the second quarter, with biopharma and Asia-Pacific more broadly posting the greatest gains. That’s according to Bain & Company’s Healthcare Private Equity Midyear Update, which found that global healthcare buyouts in Q2 2023 reached $26 billion after a subdued first-quarter result of $8 billion. Biopharma took the biggest share of buyout value in the first half, raking in 64 percent of the $34 billion gathered – more than double the 31 percent share the sector took of all deal value between 2020 and 2022.
Despite subdued deal activity in Asia-Pacific stemming from China’s fundraising slowdown, healthcare activity in the region was on the up. Twenty-seven percent of global deal activity came from the region – still lower than the shares held by North America (44 percent) and Europe (28 percent), but a jump of 5 and 11 percentage points from 2022 and 2019, respectively. This movement was driven by leaps in India and South Korea, which accounted for 34 and 30 percent, respectively, of APAC’s $9 billion of dealflow. China, in comparison, sank from 46 percent in 2019-21 to 21 percent in H1 2023.
What’s driving increased appetites for this sector? Find out in PEI’s Healthcare Special Report.
Fundraising tech giant iCapital has published its 2023 iCapital Financial Advisor Survey, which measures attitudes towards alternatives from US registered financial professionals. Here are some findings:
- The lion’s share of respondents (95 percent) expect to maintain or increase allocations to alternatives in the coming year, including 44 percent planning to do the latter.
- Advisers with alts exposure do so on average with over one-third of their clients, with allocations ranging between 5-15 percent of the total portfolio.
- Diversification is the top benefit of alternative assets, mentioned by 79 percent of respondents, followed by the ability to offer differentiated products (44 percent). The lack of liquidity and long lock-up periods, meanwhile, are the top barriers to entry (52 percent), followed by high fees (41 percent).
- PE is the second most popular strategy in alts, with 62 percent having a client allocation, and is most favoured by advisers with at least $500 million in AUM.
- Most (95 percent) advisers are seeking additional content on alts, especially around funds and foundational topics including portfolio construction. Education, in terms of PE’s efforts to access private wealth, is a controversial topic, as PEI noted last month.
iCapital surveyed 400 US-registered financial professionals who are using or considering using alternative investments. The survey targeted advisers across a mix of channels, including wirehouses, national and regional broker-dealers, independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers.
VC firm Climate Investment has launched its debut growth equity strategy, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). The Decarbonisation Acceleration Fund will target $750 million and has held an initial close on about $350 million. Among the 13 LP commitments, the majority comes from member companies of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, which founded the venture firm.
According to a source, the latest fund targets carbon capture, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction technologies. Climate Investment’s inaugural venture fund – the 2017-vintage Catalyst Fund I – raised $1.1 billion from 12 investors, including Saudi Aramco, BP, Chevron, Petrobras and others, each of which committed equal amounts.
Though the firm declined to comment on NPM‘s latest report, chief executive Pratima Rangarajan mentioned its plans for a growth strategy last year. “We plan to focus in the successor strategy on the growth stage, rather than the early catalyst stage, because it is time to deliver impact,” Rangarajan said at the time. “We can’t constantly be looking at early stage. As things stand, there has been a dramatic decline in the investment capital available to growth-stage opportunities within the climate tech space.”
