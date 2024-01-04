Side Letter: Retaining rising stars

Talking talent

Last month, Side Letter noted that our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal were looking into how best to retain key talent and rising stars. The results of this investigation formed the crux of VCJ‘s January/February cover story. The full article is well worth a read – you can do so here (registration required). In the meantime, here are a couple of key takeaways:

Mentoring and having a voice around the table: Jon Biggs, a partner at Top Tier Capital Partners, tells VCJ that senior partners “need to be able to hear what [the junior staffers] are thinking about a particular opportunity they might have seen and why they think this is suitable for that particular fund’s strategy”. For some firms like London-based Dawn Capital, each junior staffer is paired with a senior partner who teaches them the ropes at every company the firm backs.

Creating opportunities and passing the ball: Firms like Energize Capital in Chicago prefer that new recruits lead deep dives into research and become board observers within their first few quarters, joining meetings and learning from partners, entrepreneurs and co-investors. Energize sometimes passes the board seat to another team member if that person is believed to be a better fit for the company.

Letting younger talent spread its wings: Firms that are willing to expand their investment thesis to engage the interests of junior team members are more likely to keep talent. Allowing team members to be responsible for researching and developing new investment themes such as artificial intelligence and the circular economy, for example, will get them more involved and engaged.

Sharing the wealth: Last but not least, venture firms that are serious about hanging onto talented team members need to think about sharing carry. A lack of equally distributed profits has “effectively disenfranchised young, talented people, motivating many to start their own funds”, says Hoxton Ventures co-founder and partner Hussein Kanji. “Equal carry works from a multi-generation perspective as you think about building a firm.” For some firms, the practice involves dividing distributions among investment team members and the operating team.

Driving distributions

GP-led secondaries’ share of PE distributions nearly doubled last year amid the slowdown in more traditional exits. Continuation vehicle transactions are expected to have accounted for 9 percent of total PE distributions to LPs in 2023, according to preliminary data that mid-market investment bank Baird shared with our colleagues at Secondaries Investor (registration required). The figure has seen a consistent annual increase since 2016 and is up from 5 percent in 2022, Baird noted.

PE vehicles are expected to have distributed a total of $530 billion in 2023, a significant decrease from $840 billion in 2022 and $1.24 trillion in 2021. This slowdown has spurred the growth of the GP-led market. “It is very much developing into an institutional capital market, mirroring the advent of leveraged finance and PE-backed M&A in prior decades,” said Jeremy Duksin, co-head of the global GP solutions group at Baird.

UK M&A

The UK saw a slight acceleration of exits in 2023, in spite of depressed activity across the private markets more broadly. That’s according to research published by investment bank Peel Hunt, which found that 40 transactions valued at more than £100 million ($126 million; €116 million) were announced throughout the year. April and November were the busiest months with seven such deals apiece. Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunt, said in the note that this momentum will likely continue into 2024.

The research also drew attention to issues facing the UK market, which include 30 consecutive months of outflows from UK funds. This was driven by higher rates, limited interest from overseas investors, and pensions and insurers withdrawing from equities. “The negative trend is self-fuelling, as the poor performance of UK equities makes them appear less attractive… the reduction in liquidity reduces appetite from overseas investors, and reduced capitalisation impacts on index weightings,” said Hall. A trigger, such as “increased fund flow”, is needed to break this cycle and cause a reverse scenario to settle.

Essentials