Side Letter: See you at NEXUS!

Jon Gray, David Rubenstein, Howard Marks, Scott Nuttall and Orlando Bravo walk into a room. They’re joined by Texas Permanent School Fund‘s Britt Harris, State Board of Administration of Florida’s Lamar Taylor, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan‘s Lori Hall-Kimm, ILPA’s Jennifer Choi, hundreds of other leading members of the private equity community, and a large cohort of PEI Group journalists. The result? Three days of unmissable content and networking at NEXUS 2024, beginning tomorrow in Orlando, Florida.

Side Letter‘s Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Madeleine Farman will be there alongside colleagues from affiliate titles including Buyouts, New Private Markets and Private Funds CFO. It’s hard to say what we’re most looking forward to, though hot topics include benchmarking emerging managers, co-investment pitfalls, how to implement employee ownership schemes and the rapid rise of NAV facilities, to name but a few.

EQT’s Future Fund

EQT has held a €3 billion final close on its debut long-term and impact-at-scale vehicle, EQT Future Fund, per a statement seen by Side Letter. Including co-investment capital, the firm gathered €3.6 billion, slightly under its initial €4 billion target. Two-thirds of that sum will be deployed in opportunities relating to climate and nature, with the remainder earmarked for health and wellbeing-focused investments. The impact buyout vehicle has a 12-year life and is Article 9 accredited under EU regulations.

LPs in the fund include the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, New York City Police Pension Fund and Belgium’s King Baudouin Foundation, PEI data shows. Private wealth clients and family offices also contributed, with a greater share of commitments coming from this segment relative to its recently closed EQT X, the statement said.

EQT Future Fund was launched in late 2021 in connection with EQT’s reinvestment into pest control company Anticimex, Per Franzén, head of private capital Europe and North America at EQT, told Side Letter. “On the back of that transaction, we managed to raise approximately €1 billion of anchor investments for the fund, following which we fine-tuned the strategy before fundraising.”

He added that combining a long-hold strategy with an impact and sustainability focus, while seeking to raise one of this sector’s largest-ever vehicles, was a task that “took a bit longer”. Fine-tuning included linking a significant part of carried interest on the fund to a number of KPIs, which in this case include goals related to greenhouse gas emissions using Science Based Targets, as well as employee wellbeing and gender diversity.

The fund is about 45 percent invested across three investments that have been in some shape or form made with founders and families. “Many of the families found the impact angle fits with their philosophy and values,” Simon Griffiths, partner and head of the EQT Future advisory team, said. He expects up to two new investments from the vehicle in the next 12 months.

The vehicle will play into EQT’s broader strategy of staying invested in “crown jewels”, Franzén noted. “EQT Future gives us that ability and that tool that we were lacking, ie, holding assets for longer. There are many, many ways you can do it… for example, with continuation funds, private market IPOs and cross fund transactions – this is another strategy in the toolbox and will help us drive innovation in that part.”

Winther’s content

There’s a new investment firm in town, and its name is Nineteen Private Capital. Its chief executive is Daniel Winther, former head of PE and infrastructure at Skandia Asset Management. Readers may recall Private Equity International reported in January Winther was joining a newly started company whose parent entity manages the assets of Sweden’s Wallenberg family’s foundations. It will focus on investing in PE and VC funds, and similar investments structures, according to its LinkedIn page.

“Having spent the last 12 years at Skandia, I’m excited to start a new chapter, heading up the alternative investment activities on behalf of Wallenberg Investments AB and the Wallenberg foundations,” Winther wrote in a LinkedIn post. When we caught up with Winther the year before last, Skandia’s buyout and VC portfolios had consistently outperformed their public benchmark equivalents across three-, five- and 10-year horizons. If Winther’s pedigree is anything to go by, Nineteen PC will be one to watch.

