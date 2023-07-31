Side Letter: Sixth Street’s Salisbury coup; PE’s sporting chance; Tikehau takeaways

Street talk

Julian Salisbury, who last week departed Goldman Sachs Asset Management as its chief investment officer of asset and wealth management, is likely to bring a democratisation-style approach to his new role as co-chief investment officer at alternatives heavyweight Sixth Street, if his previous comments are anything to go by. “As we move towards a world where people have more defined contribution pension plans [and] more personal savings plans, right now, they really don’t have access to alternatives,” Salisbury told Private Equity International in April. “It’s important that we democratise access to assets that generate higher rates of return in order to allow people to save for their retirement.”

The 25-year Goldman veteran will join Sixth Street early next year, according to a statement from the firm. As CIO of both the asset and wealth businesses, Salisbury oversaw roughly $2.7 trillion in assets and $450 billion of alternatives. The timing of his departure is somewhat surprising, having only been named to that position in January. Side Letter understands that Goldman will not seek a replacement for Salisbury’s role, which had been created this year.

Salisbury is known for his technical abilities and focus on making processes more efficient – he trained as an accountant before joining Goldman and has been credited for rising through the ranks of the middle office to the top investment job. On stage at a conference in London at the beginning of this year, Salisbury told PEI Group senior editor Adam Le that his early thinking was driven by asking himself: “Once you get in the door, are you making a difference every day?” At Sixth Street, which has $65 billion of AUM across a raft of strategies, including growth equity, renewables, real estate and direct lending, Salisbury’s approach will likely be along a similar line.

A sporting chance

Is the sports industry storing up long-term pain for short-term gain? That’s the underlying question posed in a report titled Selling the Future? Private equity’s role in sport by SportBusiness. The report, which recently came across Side Letter’s desk, examines and breaks down current revenue profiles of major rightsholders. At a time when the biggest shift in ownership in the history of professional sports is underway, is the sports industry giving away too much control? Are there cheaper ways for the sports industry to raise capital? Is it important for the identities of the underlying LPs in PE funds that invest in sports franchises to be disclosed?

In some ways, the report’s answers to these overarching questions is: it’s too early to tell. What is clear is that sports can offer a compelling investment to PE funds and provide long-dated, sticky assets, as some have described them. In football, for example, CVC Capital Partners signed a strategic agreement in 2021 with LaLiga, organiser of the two top men’s football divisions in Spain. The deal involved an injection of almost €2 billion towards “technology, innovation, internationalisation and sporting growth initiatives”, per a CVC statement at the time. The deal valued LaLiga at €24.25 billion.

The figures in SportBusiness’s report give some context to that valuation. The data for LaLiga’s media rights value goes back to the 2013-14 season, when the domestic value was €727 million and international value was €235 million. By the time the CVC agreement was signed in the 2020-21 season, domestic value had grown 58 percent to €1.152 billion. But the highly sought-after international market had rocketed by 220 percent to €751 million. The following season, the international media rights value grew to €778 million.

While sponsorship revenues have also grown over that time, according to the SportBusiness report, the overwhelming amount of revenue still comes from broadcasting matches. Sponsorship revenues for LaLiga accounted for just €98 million in 2021, for instance. While that was well up on €47 million in 2016 – the earliest figure the report has on sponsorship – it was a minnow compared to the €1.903 billion made from broadcast that year. In Premiership Rugby, broadcast revenue has accounted for at least 75 percent of total revenues since at least 2016 – and often more.

“At the root of many of these deals is an assumption many experts see as risky: that the value of sports media rights to premium content will continue to rise,” SportBusiness notes. Given the increase in GPs focusing on sports teams and franchises, we have a feeling this is a risk many are increasingly comfortable with.

Essentials