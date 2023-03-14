Side Letter: SVB Capital’s potential sale; ESG’s rejected requests; secondaries’ biggest backers

Up for sale?

Yesterday, Side Letter noted that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse may, among other things, present a buying opportunity for private equity and/or other industries. Less than 24 hours later, and that opportunity looks closer to materialising. SVB Financial Group, the holding company of Silicon Valley Bank, is exploring strategic options for its various business lines, including a sale of its $9.5 billion fund of funds business that includes LP interests, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required).

The fund of funds platform, SVB Capital, continues to operate, the firm said on Monday. The unit’s existing portfolio, which comprises a mix of early stage, expansion and growth, boasts some notable players, including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures and Accel, per its website. It had raised $1.96 billion towards its SVB Strategic Investors Fund XI as of December, according to Private Equity International data.

SVB Capital’s prior funds appear to have performed well. The 2016-vintage Strategic Investors Fund VIII, for example, had generated a 3.17x TVPI and 37.2 percent IRR as of 30 June, according to Florida Retirement System Trust Fund data. Its 2018-vintage successor, meanwhile, had generated 1.81x and 33.2 percent as of the same date.

It is also important to note that SVB Capital is not part of Silicon Valley Bank – they are separate divisions of SVBFG. What’s happening with SVB proper is, of course, a deeply concerning development for the asset class and financial markets more broadly. SVB Capital, at least, may prove something of a silver lining to this cloud for whoever – if it is sold – ends up buying it.

Second helpings

As the scale of the secondaries market grows, it stands to reason that so too must LP commitments to the strategy. This is a dynamic our colleagues at Secondaries Investor have tracked in its inaugural Investor Report (registration required). The 10 largest known commitments to 2022-vintage secondaries vehicles totalled $4.77 billion, the report found. This hefty figure is massively inflated by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority‘s $4 billion commitment to Ardian’s latest flagship, ASF IX.

The next largest known commitments paled in comparison, with CPP Investments and New Mexico Educational Retirement Board both writing $150 million tickets to NewQuest Asia Fund V and Banner Ridge DSCO Fund II, respectively. Fubon Life Insurance was the secondaries market’s most active backer across a two-vintage-year period, making seven known commitments to 2021 and 2022 vehicles; Cathay Life Insurance was next on the list, with five.

Essentials