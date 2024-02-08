Side Letter: TDR’s Special Opportunity

TDR is making speedy headway with its debut special opps fund. Plus: Ham Lane is back in market with a co-investment flagship; and US firms retain their performance dominance. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

A mini-TDR fund

The phase “Special Opportunities” can mean different things to different people. For London-headquartered TDR Capital, which is raising its debut Special Opportunities Fund, it appears to not be the debt and hybrid capital approach some firms take. Rather, the firm will use the vehicle to back opportunities that have come through TDR’s network that are too small for its flagship offerings.

Side Letter can reveal that TDR’s SOF held a first close on €300 million in December, having just launched fundraising in September, and that it expects to hold the final close in a month’s time. The vehicle is seeking €500 million, according to a source with knowledge of the fundraising. Several existing and big-name LPs of TDR’s, including CPP Investments, GIC, Skandia and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, have already committed capital to SOF.

The source says the firm is calling it a “mini-TDR” fund as it has the same investment mandate as the firm’s flagship vehicles, only with a slightly more flexible mandate. It will make equity investments via majority or non-control deals in the lower end of the market. The fund will invest via equity, typically in sub-€300 million EBITDA businesses in the UK and Europe, with ticket sizes of up to €150 million. For context, the firm’s latest vehicle, TDR Capital V, held the final close on €4.3 billion last year.

TDR’s new fund has made its first investment in the master franchise rights of chicken restaurant chain Popeyes UK; a second deal with a pet retailer is also expected to close imminently, Side Letter understands. TDR declined to comment on fundraising.

Co-investing with Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane’s sixth co-investment fund is officially in market. Speaking on the firm’s latest earnings call on Tuesday, co-chief executive Erik Hirsch confirmed it had begun the marketing process with existing investors and was yet to hold a close. He did not reveal the fund’s target size, though one would imagine it would surpass predecessor Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V‘s $2.1 billion raise in 2022.

The launch comes as LPs in North America consider a more hands-on approach to PE investments: allocators including Alaska Permanent Fund and Arizona State Retirement have been exploring strategies such as creating direct investment programmes, boosting allocations to co-investments, and increasing the size of their PE deal teams.

Hirsch also expressed optimism for the exit environment. “We see public markets and the overall economy stabilising, and investors going back out into the water. The expectation is we’ll see distribution activity increase.”

DC report

European buyout dealmaking last year slumped year-on-year, reaching the lowest volume since 2020, according to a report from DC Advisory shared with Side Letter. There was $287 billion of buyout volume across the continent and the UK last year, tumbling 43 percent from the $505 billion of volume seen in 2022, according to the bank’s European Private Equity Mid-Market Monitor. Fourth quarter dealmaking also slipped compared with the same period last year: $78 billion of deals compared with the $90 billion of volume seen in Q4 2022. Other key findings from the report include:

Q4 had the highest number of insolvencies in a quarter since the pandemic. Insolvencies in the UK reached 30,199 by the end of last year, with companies in sectors including construction, retail, and hospitality contributing significantly to figures.

The industrial, technology and software sectors remained in favour with European dealmakers, while the business and tech-enabled services sector saw a decrease in interest over prior quarters.

European buyout firms have $288 billion of dry powder – the highest level across an eight-year period. At the end of 2022, the market had $242 billion to spend on deals.

The UK remained the most active private equity investment region in the fourth quarter with a 28.1 percent share of total deal volume.

Essentials

Stabilising the PE ladder

US-based private equity firms remain the strongest performers compared with their global peers, according to the HEC Paris – Dow Jones Large Buyout Performance 2023 Ranking. Developed by Oliver Gottschalg of HEC Paris, the annual ranking examines the stability of private equity firms by evaluating the performance of 101 managers and determining which generated the best performance for their investors. The top three firms in this year’s ranking – TA Associates, Veritas Capital and Francisco Partners – remain unchanged from the 2022 ranking and are all US-based, as are 85 percent of the top 20 firms.

That the upper echelons of the ranking remain unchanged from one year prior is a comment on their stability in challenging circumstances. Over the past 12 months, interest rates hit a 23-year high in the US, sitting between 5.25 and 5.5 percent; in the UK the bank rate has been held at 5.25 percent.

According to Gottschalg, the ranking also highlights just how many pathways to a top 10 position exist: “Waterland [Private Equity]’s explicit buy-and-build strategy positions it uniquely, emphasising the value of strategic acquisitions in building portfolio strength. On the other hand, CD&R distinguishes itself through a transformational buyout focus, particularly outside the software domain… [Hg and Thoma Bravo’s] success suggests that they can understand and capitalise on the opportunities presented by software-focused investments.”

An inVIGorating first close

South Korea’s VIG Partners is looking on track to grow its flagship fund size, as far as the domestic portion of the vehicle is concerned. VIG Partners Fund V’s domestic vehicle has held a first close on the equivalent of around $360 million with capital raised from banks, insurance companies, pensions and government funds, per a statement. Fund V launched last October and is seeking $1.1 billion, per PEI data. Fundraising in South Korea requires resources, attentiveness and patience, as PEI explores in this handy fundraising guide to the country’s investor base.

