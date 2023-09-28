Side Letter: Temasek’s China certainty

Just happened
Temasek’s China certainty
If LPs have grown more wary of Chinese private equity in recent years, no one appears to have told Temasek. True Light Capital, a subsidiary of the Singaporean state investor, has closed its maiden fund on a whopping $3.3 billion, per a statement this morning. Launched in 2021, Singapore-headquartered True Light will invest alongside Temasek in opportunities “which have a nexus to or have a major business relationship with Greater China,” the statement said. It will invest directly in private and public equity, as well as indirectly through PE and venture funds.
Yeo Chee Kian, True Light’s chief executive, said the firm continues to see attractive investment opportunities aligned with long-term structural trends: digitisation, longer lifespans, sustainable living and the future of consumption.
Notably, True Light’s capital hasn’t come solely from its deep-pocketed parent. It secured commitments from global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. True Light adds to Temasek’s network of subsidiary GPs, which includes Mapletree Investments, 65 Equity Partners, Vertex Holdings and SeaTown Holdings.
True Light Fund I‘s impressive close comes as most LPs reassess their exposure to Chinese PE. According to PEI data, funds headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong only raised $8.2 billion in the first half of this year, on track to fall well short of the $28.2 billion raised throughout 2022. As Side Letter noted this week, A growing number of LPs are seeking sidecars to opt out of China exposure. Some, like CPP Investments, have been shedding China-focused staff.
Temasek has a greater appetite for China than most. The market accounts for 30 percent of its global direct investments, behind only the Americas, and 25 percent of its early-stage VC portfolio, according to its latest annual report.
True Light’s ability to raise substantial global capital for a China fund – not to mention one managed by an emerging manager – is significant. On the one hand, it is likely that LPs were attracted to the vehicle’s flexibility to invest across various asset types and structures at a time when regulatory and macroeconomic uncertainty is impacting certain deals and sectors. And there is also little doubt that True Light’s Temasek connection will have played a significant role in its fundraising success.
Insurance inflows (and outflows)
Global insurers are leaning into private markets, but at what cost? According to BlackRock’s latest Global Insurance Report – published this week – two-thirds of insurers are readjusting their strategic asset allocations, with 89 percent upping their appetite for private markets. Top priorities include direct lending and multi-alternatives, with 60 percent and 57 percent boosting their allocations, respectively.
The bad news, as far as private equity managers are concerned, is that those allocations need to come from somewhere. Some 34 percent expect to decrease their allocations to PE, while only 18 percent anticipate the opposite. Real estate debt and real estate equity managers can also expect to see a decline in insurance appetites.
According to the report, the most common present allocation to private markets is 1-3 percent, representing 38 percent of insurers. Another 31 percent have an allocation of 3-6 percent.
“Our invested capital to private markets is still below our strategic target, so we keep allocating new commitments, although at a reduced pace compared with previous years,” Francesco Martorana, group CIO for Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali, said in the report. “The dislocations in certain markets offer opportunities for investors like us that can invest through the cycle.”
Carlyle’s dealmaking deluge
Though dealmaking remains muted, extraordinary capital deployment opportunities await on the horizon. That’s according to a recent report from Carlyle’s head of global research and investment strategy Jason Thomas, entitled Remembrance of Things Past.
“The repricing of capital has dramatically increased the value of spare liquidity and new capital commitments,” Thomas wrote. “By diminishing the value of free cashflow, easy money has left more companies in need of external finance at a time when it’s likely to prove very expensive.”
Capital is set to enter assets on more favourable terms as a cash crunch pushes more companies onto the market, Thomas noted, adding that the best opportunities today may come from refinancing “great companies with bad capital structures”. In the dealmaking boom that followed covid-19, “the main constraint on debt levels was the amount equity investors were willing to put into a company rather than its repayment capacity”. This resulted in low LTV ratios, particularly for companies with significant upside potential.
“Now that near-term debt service burdens have complicated growth plans, the most efficient solution may be to replace some interest-bearing debt with payment-in-kind notes or preferred or structured securities that trade lower interest payments for a larger share of enterprise value at exit,” Thomas said.
There will also likely be a number of spin-outs and asset sales as businesses seek out liquidity without increasing debt burdens. In other words, expect a wave of carve-out opportunities.
Essentials
PE’s green flags
LPs are increasingly hungry for ESG data from their portfolios. At Private Equity International’s Responsible Investment Forum in San Francisco last week, investors went into more detail on what exactly they’re looking for from their fund managers when it comes to reporting. Our colleagues at New Private Markets (registration required) have rounded up the three biggest green flags that were discussed:
- EDCI participation: The ESG Data Convergence Initiative launched in 2021 to create and track a standardised set of ESG metrics for PE. Many attendees expressed support for the initiative, saying that it “resolves some of the complexities” of ESG reporting. However, one consultant pointed out that GPs still need to pay close attention to their portfolios to see which ESG factors are “financially material… and not just what the industry standards have become”.
- Firmly committed: Dedicated ESG professionals are a green flag for LPs, with one investor noting: “There are a lot of [investment professionals] that are getting retooled and reskilled today to have that skill set.” Sustainability goals should extend across the entire firm, however, rather than being limited to the ESG team.
- Portfolio transparency: “I get calls all the time [from LP clients] asking, ‘Can I have a comprehensive ESG report on my mature PE portfolio?’” said one consultant, with another adding: “We are increasingly seeing our LPs wanting more transparency and insight into what’s going on in the portfolio in terms of ESG.” Being able to ask these questions and have open communication between parties is a real value-add, attendees said.
AI-guided dealmaking
It’s often said that PE is a people-based business; finding the right entrepreneur can take years of networking and relationship building. What if firms could use AI to simplify that selection process and identify good bets solely through behavioural psychology? Venture firm Connetic Ventures reckons it has found a way to do just that.
Connetic is already deep in its AI screener, which measures “leadership, extroversion, drive, all the way down to toxicity”, our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal report (registration required). The Kentucky-based firm’s internally developed AI system, which is called Wendal, has enabled it to analyse more than 30,000 start-ups and give it the confidence to back 220 of them to date.
As part of the process, Wendal compares company information and founder compatibility to more than 365,000 proprietary data points that Connetic has gathered from more than 33,000 start-up submissions since 2019. The system has been so transformative that the firm plans to expand its use to other VC firms and integrate a large language model similar to ChatGPT in six months’ time.
AI’s reach and usage in the PE industry is expected to deepen further. More than one-third of LP and GP respondents in a report from Goldman Sachs said they expect AI and data science to be the “greatest drivers of alternative investment evolution” over the next five years.
Dig deeper
Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
Headquarters: Baltimore, US
AUM: $65.21 billion
Allocation to private equity: 21.8%
Maryland State Retirement and Pension System disclosed private equity fund commitments amounting to $285 million at its 19 September investment committee meeting.
The public pension has made the following commitments to private equity funds:
- A total of $100 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI
- A total of $100 million to New Mountain Partners VII
- A total of $85 million to LLR Equity Partners VII
Its latest commitments partially align with its 2023 pacing plan; the pension fund is on track to meet its annual PE commitment range of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.
Maryland remains overallocated to private equity, with a 16 percent target and a 21.8 percent exposure.
For more information on Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, as well as more than 5,900 other institutions, check out the PEI database.
