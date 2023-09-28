Side Letter: Temasek’s China certainty

Temasek’s China certainty

If LPs have grown more wary of Chinese private equity in recent years, no one appears to have told Temasek. True Light Capital, a subsidiary of the Singaporean state investor, has closed its maiden fund on a whopping $3.3 billion, per a statement this morning. Launched in 2021, Singapore-headquartered True Light will invest alongside Temasek in opportunities “which have a nexus to or have a major business relationship with Greater China,” the statement said. It will invest directly in private and public equity, as well as indirectly through PE and venture funds.

Yeo Chee Kian, True Light’s chief executive, said the firm continues to see attractive investment opportunities aligned with long-term structural trends: digitisation, longer lifespans, sustainable living and the future of consumption.

Notably, True Light’s capital hasn’t come solely from its deep-pocketed parent. It secured commitments from global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. True Light adds to Temasek’s network of subsidiary GPs, which includes Mapletree Investments, 65 Equity Partners, Vertex Holdings and SeaTown Holdings.

True Light Fund I‘s impressive close comes as most LPs reassess their exposure to Chinese PE. According to PEI data, funds headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong only raised $8.2 billion in the first half of this year, on track to fall well short of the $28.2 billion raised throughout 2022. As Side Letter noted this week, A growing number of LPs are seeking sidecars to opt out of China exposure. Some, like CPP Investments, have been shedding China-focused staff.

Temasek has a greater appetite for China than most. The market accounts for 30 percent of its global direct investments, behind only the Americas, and 25 percent of its early-stage VC portfolio, according to its latest annual report.

True Light’s ability to raise substantial global capital for a China fund – not to mention one managed by an emerging manager – is significant. On the one hand, it is likely that LPs were attracted to the vehicle’s flexibility to invest across various asset types and structures at a time when regulatory and macroeconomic uncertainty is impacting certain deals and sectors. And there is also little doubt that True Light’s Temasek connection will have played a significant role in its fundraising success.

Insurance inflows (and outflows)

Global insurers are leaning into private markets, but at what cost? According to BlackRock’s latest Global Insurance Report – published this week – two-thirds of insurers are readjusting their strategic asset allocations, with 89 percent upping their appetite for private markets. Top priorities include direct lending and multi-alternatives, with 60 percent and 57 percent boosting their allocations, respectively.

The bad news, as far as private equity managers are concerned, is that those allocations need to come from somewhere. Some 34 percent expect to decrease their allocations to PE, while only 18 percent anticipate the opposite. Real estate debt and real estate equity managers can also expect to see a decline in insurance appetites.

According to the report, the most common present allocation to private markets is 1-3 percent, representing 38 percent of insurers. Another 31 percent have an allocation of 3-6 percent.

“Our invested capital to private markets is still below our strategic target, so we keep allocating new commitments, although at a reduced pace compared with previous years,” Francesco Martorana, group CIO for Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali, said in the report. “The dislocations in certain markets offer opportunities for investors like us that can invest through the cycle.”

Carlyle’s dealmaking deluge

Though dealmaking remains muted, extraordinary capital deployment opportunities await on the horizon. That’s according to a recent report from Carlyle’s head of global research and investment strategy Jason Thomas, entitled Remembrance of Things Past.

“The repricing of capital has dramatically increased the value of spare liquidity and new capital commitments,” Thomas wrote. “By diminishing the value of free cashflow, easy money has left more companies in need of external finance at a time when it’s likely to prove very expensive.”

Capital is set to enter assets on more favourable terms as a cash crunch pushes more companies onto the market, Thomas noted, adding that the best opportunities today may come from refinancing “great companies with bad capital structures”. In the dealmaking boom that followed covid-19, “the main constraint on debt levels was the amount equity investors were willing to put into a company rather than its repayment capacity”. This resulted in low LTV ratios, particularly for companies with significant upside potential.

“Now that near-term debt service burdens have complicated growth plans, the most efficient solution may be to replace some interest-bearing debt with payment-in-kind notes or preferred or structured securities that trade lower interest payments for a larger share of enterprise value at exit,” Thomas said.

There will also likely be a number of spin-outs and asset sales as businesses seek out liquidity without increasing debt burdens. In other words, expect a wave of carve-out opportunities.

