Side Letter: Temasek’s unlisted $151bn; JST’s alts progress; PE’s LP-GP power shift

JST’s progress

Last week, Private Equity International brought you exclusive details about how Japan Science and Technology Agency‘s mammoth university fund would build its alternatives portfolio. A Friday disclosure from the government department sheds light on how much progress has been made. According to the Japanese-language document, JST had deployed ￥64.3 billion into alts as of March, representing 0.6 percent of its portfolio, as of end-December. Its overall portfolio, which also comprises global bonds (54.6 percent) and global stocks (17.2 percent), posted a 2.2 percent investment loss for the year. Though still comparatively small, JST’s alternatives portfolio will become “sizeable” over the next decade, PE head Yasuyuki Tomita told PEI last year.

PE’s power pendulum

Side Letter caught up with legal experts from Travers Smith this week to get the lowdown on what’s going on in the private funds and secondaries worlds. It’s no secret that the balance of power has shifted to LPs amid the tough fundraising environment. How is this dynamic playing out on the ground and what are the biggest hurdles to the secondaries market’s growth? According to the lawyers, it’s manifesting in a few specific ways:

Fund transfers: When an LP wants to sell its stake in a fund on the secondaries market, GPs have historically wanted to facilitate and approve LP interest transfer requests on their own terms and timelines, such as only granting such requests at the end of each quarter or, in extreme cases, once per year on 1 January. Now, many GPs are starting to acquiesce to LPs’ transfer requests in the spirit of being more accommodating. “It’s a prime example of how the shift of power to LPs is playing out, given the liquidity constraints in the market,” said Victoria Bramall, a partner in Travers Smith’s PE & financial sponsors group.

LPAs: There has always been a degree of reluctance on the part of fund sponsors to substantially change fund terms between vintages. It’s much easier for an LP to re-up in a fund if the terms are predominantly the same – something that GPs are even more acutely aware of today. As such, GPs are instructing lawyers to make the barest minimum of changes in LPAs for a new fund, which could mean simply adding any legal requirements and changing little else. The desire to change as little as possible in LPAs is why language around NAV financings in LPAs is not as prevalent as it could be, said Katie McMenamin, a partner at the firm focusing on fund finance.

Tax: The issue of ECI – effectively connected income, a US tax regulation that means buyers and, in some cases, GPs, must withhold tax related to the transfer of a fund interest from one party to another – is one of the biggest hurdles to making trades in the secondaries market more efficient. The burden is on either the seller or the GP to provide a certificate to the buyer in a fund stake sale to state that there is no ECI related to the fund’s portfolio – sometimes the seller cannot do this (if they haven’t held their interest for three years) but it is something GPs might not feel so comfortable about doing. While there are ways to get around ECI issues, such as the use of indemnity insurance, it’s tax issues like ECI that can slow down secondaries trades and where it would be great to see some standardisation, said Emily Clark, head of asset management at the law firm.

Mayer Brown move

While we’re on the subject of lawyers, Side Letter has learned that Mark Uhrynuk, a partner and 36-year veteran of Mayer Brown in Hong Kong, has retired. Uhrynuk was a founding member of Mayer Brown’s ESG Steering Committee and co-led its Family Office Initiative in the region, according to an archived page on the firm’s website. Uhrynuk’s experience included PE and VC investment and related financings; cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances; investment fund matters, including the formation of PE infrastructure and real estate funds; and international equity and debt capital markets transactions.