Side Letter: Timing the debt market

What one investor's thoughts about private debt might say about the wider appetite for private equity. Plus: LAFPP is doubling down on the asset class; and investors are anticipating a wave of distress in the UK.

Just happened

Timing the market

Over an americano on Monday, Side Letter caught up with a senior executive at an institutional investor managing a private markets portfolio of more than $10 billion. The conversation, as they so often do in this high-rate environment, turned eventually towards private credit’s ‘golden age’ and the rationale behind the institution’s decision to pour a greater proportion of its future commitments into this asset class. Were they at all concerned, we asked, that with rates potentially at their peak, the perfect moment to do so had already come and gone?

The investor admitted this was, indeed, a worry. Still, it came with the caveat that timing was of the essence. If the institution invests a large amount of capital (think: billions) into private credit over the next few years, the executive said, that money should still be deployed into a higher rate environment. After all, they reasoned, credit funds tend to have a shorter investment period (typically two to four years from the date of final close, per a client briefing from law firm Kleinberg Kaplan) than private equity funds. What’s more, it appears increasingly likely that rates are staying higher for longer.

Side Letter readers may wonder why a private equity newsletter is devoting time to recounting this exchange about private credit. The reason can be found in returns: according to State Street’s latest PE index, private debt funds continued to outperform buyouts and venture capital in the third quarter of last year, returning 1.8 percent against 0.3 percent for buyouts and -1.8 percent for VC. Indeed, the asset class had delivered what State Street described as a “meaningful” 7.3 percent for the year-to-date.

Private equity and private credit are typically viewed as complimentary within a portfolio. If the latter looks set to continue this run of stellar returns, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that future commitments lean more heavily into one at the expense of the other – and that’s something that should be on PE managers’ radars.

Firing up

Naturally, some institutional investors are happy to stay the course when it comes to PE. Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions, for instance, is doubling down on PE in full force. The pension is looking to commit $800 million this year to private equity – about $300 million more than its total commitments last year, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Within the planned $800 million commitment, $400 million will be allocated to buyout funds, while venture capital and special situations strategies will split the remainder.

LA Fire’s bullishness is at odds with that of some of its peers. Some, like Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, have drastically altered their annual budgets to reduce their exposure to the asset class. While Alaska’s decision was driven by its shifting risk appetite, some LPs have reduced their pacing to combat PE’s denominator effect.

LA Fire appears to have similar issues. According to board documents, it has a 17.1 percent PE allocation against a 15 percent target. That said, in a presentation to the board, its consultant Portfolio Advisors noted that the $30.7 billion system has $2.3 billion of unrealised gains to look forward to. “Significant distributions in 2021,” the presentation said, “serve as a good example of what to expect when investment activity rebounds, hopefully in the next 12 months.”

Distress signals

Following last week’s news that the UK economy had tipped into recession at the end of 2023, investors are expecting a rise of distressed debt activity in the country this year. More than 70 percent of investors participating in business advisory firm FTI Consulting’s Special Situations Investor Survey said they were pessimistic about the economic outlook in the UK with the prevalence of zombie companies – which can just about survive but not grow – expected to increase due to difficult trading and financing conditions.

Eighty percent of investors surveyed said they were expecting to deploy “more” or “significantly more” capital into special situations opportunities this year. “We expect to see an increase in distressed deal activity in the year ahead as a growing number of sponsors and lenders conclude that seeking an exit is likely to be the optimal solution for the more stressed assets in their portfolios,” says Ben Hughes, a senior managing director in the special situations M&A practice at FTI Consulting.

At the start of last year, 77 percent of investors said they expected an increase in special situations M&A, and there was similar sentiment the prior year. A lack of quality of opportunities meant there was no significant increase in capital deployment during these periods, according to the consultant’s study. FTI’s Hughes clearly expects 2024 will buck the last two years’ trend.

Essentials

ESG meets AI

International Finance Corporation has partnered with Amundi to develop Malena, a tool designed to help emerging markets investors process disordered documentation to navigate ESG issues, our colleagues at New Private Markets note (registration required). Malena “uses over 15 years of emerging markets data and natural language processing to distil complex, unstructured ESG information into actionable insights for sustainable investments”, IFC said in a statement. Investors can upload documents to the platform, which will then flag potential ESG issues that the investor can further investigate.

“Malena is more than a technological advancement; it’s also a catalyst for sustainable investment in emerging markets,” said Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, IFC vice-president of cross-cutting solutions. “By equipping investors and analysts with this tool, we’re enhancing their ability to make informed decisions and contribute to meaningful, sustainable development.”

Today's letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Katrina Lau and Charles Avery.