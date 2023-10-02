Side Letter: Top fundraising tips revealed

Despite attractive dynamics such as ageing populations and increasing income levels in some parts of Asia, private equity investment in the healthcare sector across the region is slowing down. In the first half of this year, Asia attracted $6.1 billion of private capital for healthcare investments – on track to fall below last year’s near $18 billion in volume, according to a report from the Global Private Capital Association. Deal volume is muted too, with 246 transactions during the period averaging around $24 million each – a 29 percent decrease compared to an average deal value of $31 million last year. The lower deal value is seen as an inevitable effect of the global deal activity slowdown, the GPCA said. Still, fund managers continue to eye the healthcare sector as it remains comparatively resilient amid regulatory changes and market turbulence. Of note:

More than 100 investor relations professionals in the industry gathered in London last week for PEI Group’s Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications Forum. Despite all the doom and gloom around fundraising over the past 18 months, the mood on the ground was one of enthusiasm and proactivity. We’ve already examined one debate from the event in our Friday Letter last week; here are some tips from IR professionals from the event:

Lowered expectations

Another day, another slashed fundraising target. According to documents from the Plymouth County Retirement Association, Atlantic Street Capital has become the latest firm to shrink its ambitions, taking the target of its fifth flagship to $750 million from $950 million. It follows in the footsteps of Insight Partners, which in June slashed its target for Fund XIII to $15 billion from $20 billion, citing a decline in the number of appealing targets; and Apollo Global Management, which closed its 10th flagship buyout fund on $20 billion against a $25 billion target. Our colleagues at Buyouts (registration required) report that Atlantic Street’s fund – which had raised $413 million as of November, per a regulatory filing – was expected to have closed by the end of September.

Shrinking targets are of course symptomatic of a struggling market, as we reported in May. “You’re kind of, in a way, getting pummelled from all angles,” Karl Adam, a partner at Monument Group, told Private Equity International at the time. Compared with the lofty heights of previous years, a vehicle that can now reach its original target within a year of launching is now considered to be a decent outcome, Adam added.

VC liquidity

Ventures secondaries investor Industry Ventures has been a benefactor of volatility in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March. What it thought would be an elongated fundraising process for its 10th flagship VC secondaries fund following pre-marketing discussions in Q4 turned into a quick raise, founder Hans Swildens told our colleagues at title Venture Capital Journal (registration required). SVB and Signature Bank both failed in March, then First Republic Bank was taken over by regulators a couple of months later.

“What that whole liquidity conversation caused in the LP base was just a heightened interest in committing to the fund because they saw that we might be going through yet another big liquidity crisis,” Swildens said.

Industry Ventures Secondary X, which was targeting $1 billion, could have raised upwards of $2.5 billion and the firm opted to cap the vehicle at $1.45 billion, VCJ reported. That still makes it 70 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on $850 million two years ago. The firm also raised $260 million for its second small tech buyout fund, which will back buyouts in software companies with enterprise values ranging from $30 million to $250 million and invest in emerging software buyout funds. Secondary X will buy LP stakes in VC funds, purchase stock in VC-backed companies and participate in special situations, such as buying an older corporate venture fund with one or two remaining assets.

Dig deeper