Side Letter: Top fundraising tips revealed

Just happened
Fundraising dos and don’ts
More than 100 investor relations professionals in the industry gathered in London last week for PEI Group’s Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications Forum. Despite all the doom and gloom around fundraising over the past 18 months, the mood on the ground was one of enthusiasm and proactivity. We’ve already examined one debate from the event in our Friday Letter last week; here are some tips from IR professionals from the event:
- Engage: In an environment where capital isn’t as forthcoming, GPs need to remember it’s not all about selling, it’s also about offering advice and educating via different touchpoints. This can include LP-focused content, seminars and even LinkedIn. Persuading comes later, said Eleanor Miller, a principal in Actis’s investor solutions group.
- Match client needs: Whether it’s offering secondaries options, products such as private credit, evergreen funds or social impact-focused vehicles, GPs need to drive products towards LPs’ needs.
- Get creative: Fundraisers need to think outside the box. “How do we keep LPs at the table? How do we keep the conversation going? Because even if we’re not in market know, we need our investors to feel loved,” Miller said.
- Keep it simple: GPs targeting the wealth channel need to break down complexity of the asset class for their prospective investors. “If you are a private banker, if you’re an adviser, you need to make it very simple: you need three or four bullet points and you need to convince your end clients very quickly without being an expert of the product that you’re selling,” said Gerald Carton, an IR partner at Coller Capital. “People do not want 120-page subscription documents.”
Asia health check
Despite attractive dynamics such as ageing populations and increasing income levels in some parts of Asia, private equity investment in the healthcare sector across the region is slowing down. In the first half of this year, Asia attracted $6.1 billion of private capital for healthcare investments – on track to fall below last year’s near $18 billion in volume, according to a report from the Global Private Capital Association. Deal volume is muted too, with 246 transactions during the period averaging around $24 million each – a 29 percent decrease compared to an average deal value of $31 million last year. The lower deal value is seen as an inevitable effect of the global deal activity slowdown, the GPCA said. Still, fund managers continue to eye the healthcare sector as it remains comparatively resilient amid regulatory changes and market turbulence. Of note:
- China deals made up 69 percent of the total deal value in the first half, followed by India at 25 percent, or $1.5 billion.
- Biotech was the most common area for China-focused deals, making up 58 percent of capital invested in the country.
- Healthcare providers are the most common investments for India and Southeast Asia, making up 35 percent and 45 percent, respectively, of capital invested in those markets.
- Top deals in the region include Kedaara Capital and General Atlantic’s $188.4 million investment in India’s ASG Eye Hospitals and Quadria Capital investing $155 million in India’s Maxivision Eye Hospital.
Essentials
Lowered expectations
Another day, another slashed fundraising target. According to documents from the Plymouth County Retirement Association, Atlantic Street Capital has become the latest firm to shrink its ambitions, taking the target of its fifth flagship to $750 million from $950 million. It follows in the footsteps of Insight Partners, which in June slashed its target for Fund XIII to $15 billion from $20 billion, citing a decline in the number of appealing targets; and Apollo Global Management, which closed its 10th flagship buyout fund on $20 billion against a $25 billion target. Our colleagues at Buyouts (registration required) report that Atlantic Street’s fund – which had raised $413 million as of November, per a regulatory filing – was expected to have closed by the end of September.
Shrinking targets are of course symptomatic of a struggling market, as we reported in May. “You’re kind of, in a way, getting pummelled from all angles,” Karl Adam, a partner at Monument Group, told Private Equity International at the time. Compared with the lofty heights of previous years, a vehicle that can now reach its original target within a year of launching is now considered to be a decent outcome, Adam added.
VC liquidity
Ventures secondaries investor Industry Ventures has been a benefactor of volatility in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March. What it thought would be an elongated fundraising process for its 10th flagship VC secondaries fund following pre-marketing discussions in Q4 turned into a quick raise, founder Hans Swildens told our colleagues at title Venture Capital Journal (registration required). SVB and Signature Bank both failed in March, then First Republic Bank was taken over by regulators a couple of months later.
“What that whole liquidity conversation caused in the LP base was just a heightened interest in committing to the fund because they saw that we might be going through yet another big liquidity crisis,” Swildens said.
Industry Ventures Secondary X, which was targeting $1 billion, could have raised upwards of $2.5 billion and the firm opted to cap the vehicle at $1.45 billion, VCJ reported. That still makes it 70 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on $850 million two years ago. The firm also raised $260 million for its second small tech buyout fund, which will back buyouts in software companies with enterprise values ranging from $30 million to $250 million and invest in emerging software buyout funds. Secondary X will buy LP stakes in VC funds, purchase stock in VC-backed companies and participate in special situations, such as buying an older corporate venture fund with one or two remaining assets.
Dig deeper
LP meetings. It’s Monday, so here are some LP meetings to watch out for this week.
2 Oct
3 Oct
- Kansas City Police Employees Retirement System
- Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Employees’ Retirement System
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- New York City Police Pension Fund
- Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association
- Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands
4 Oct
- Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association
- West Virginia Consolidated Public
- Arizona State Retirement System
- Imperial County Employees’ Retirement System (ICERS)
- West Virginia Consolidated Public
5 Oct
- Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York
- Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System
- Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana
- Cincinnati Retirement System
- Laborers’ & Retirement Board Employees’ Annuity & Benefit Fund of Chicago
- Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa
6 Oct
