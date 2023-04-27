Side Letter: TPG’s tech triumph; PE’s reputation requirements; AIP’s $5bn target

Tech-ing stock

TPG’s second tech fund has defied a fundraising chill to close above target. Launched in May 2021 with a $3 billion target, TPG Tech Adjacencies II and related vehicles collected $3.4 billion, according to a press release. The fund is more than twice the size of its predecessor, which secured $1.6 billion in 2019. According to PEI data, that fund pooled commitments from Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii and Teacher Retirement System of Texas, while the second tech fund secured $150 million of capital from Minnesota State Board of Investment.

This fund family provides capital for tech companies across all stages of growth through structured and opportunistic minority investments. TTAD is led by co-managing partners Nehal Raj, who co-leads the firm’s investment activities in software and enterprise technology across its PE platforms, and David Trujillo, who leads TPG’s internet, digital media and communications investing efforts across the firm. The two funds have deployed more than $1.8 billion in total, per TPG’s website.

“The modern era of technology investing requires flexible capital with a full-suite, full-cycle approach to investing,” said Raj in the statement. “With TTAD, we’re focused on bringing all the tools and capital solutions that are available to companies in the public markets to the private technology space.”

TPG’s close comes at a time of fundraising headwinds and deteriorating tech valuations. Closing below target seems set to become more common, even for established managers such as Carlyle Group, which collected $950 million against a $1 billion target for its latest Asia growth fund, as we reported this week. Per McKinsey’s Global Private Markets Review 2023, PE deal volumes in tech fell 21 percent last year, with the sector also seeing the largest decline in purchase price multiples. However, with valuation resets come opportunities, and GPs may now be able to back technology companies at a more favourable price. TPG’s latest vintage could prove timely.

American Industrial Partners is targeting $5 billion for its latest flagship fund, according to documents prepared for the New Jersey Division of Investment‘s State Investment Council. Fund VIII is targeting a 30 percent gross IRR and 3x gross MOIC from backing North American-headquartered companies with sales greater than $500 million that are underperforming their profit potential.

The vehicle’s predecessor, American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, closed on $2 billion of commitments in March 2019, having launched in January of that year, according to PEI data. That fund had produced a 23.2 percent net IRR and 1.4x net TVPI as of year-end 2022, the document said. The 2015-vintage Fund VI was delivering a 26.2 net IRR, a 3x net TVPI and a 1x net DPI as of the same date. AIP did not return a request for comment.

Globis Capital Partners, one of Japan’s largest and oldest VC firms, has expanded into the US after almost doubling the size of its previous fund. The Tokyo-based firm has opened a San Francisco office to support the expansion of its portfolio companies, per a statement. The move coincides with the close of its Fund VII on 72.7 billion yen ($543.4 million; €492 million) after exactly a year in market. The vehicle is almost twice the size of its 2019-vintage predecessor, which collected 40 billion yen. It plans to deploy no more than 10 billion yen per company. Japan’s VC scene is nascent yet growing, with VC fundraising steadily on the rise in recent years as the country and its investors place a greater focus on digitalisation.

