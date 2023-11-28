Side Letter: USS offers GP tips

There’s a significant change in the market underway in the recalibration between LPs and GPs, panellists heard this morning at Day One of PEI Group’s Women in Private Markets Summit in London. Speaking on an opening panel with professionals from Ropes & Gray, Pictet Group, Aksia Igneo Infrastructure Partners and Cambridge Associates, Teia Merring, senior investment director at the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, said a correction was coming.

“We’re really seeing a change in the market quite significantly,” Merring said. LPs don’t have any degree of FOMO – fear of missing out – at the moment and are waiting in the wings to see what kind of traction GPs are getting with their fundraises. First close discounts have even lost their attractiveness, Merring added. “We worry about hung funds, quite frankly. GPs’ funds take an inordinate amount of time to fall away and die, and so there is no incentive for us to be in the first close and taking that risk with a GP that we feel might have an issue fundraising.”

The key to ensuring collaborative LP-GP relationships is by being a good partner, the panel heard. Early communication with LPs is key so they can better plan their budgets. Increasing fund sizes by 40 percent between vintages isn’t going to land you any favours either, panellists agreed.

“Long-term, this industry is definitely here to stay, but there’s going to be a bit of a correction,” Merring said, adding that the £73.1 billion ($92.3 billion; €84.2 billion) USS has cut managers with good performance due to them being too aggressive in their relationship behaviour. “We’re not just choosing on performance, we are putting a lot of value on the partnership.”

Maryland’s State-us report

Like many of its peers, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System has reported a negative annual cashflow for its PE portfolio, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Most of the institution’s $360 million shortfall in the year to end-June was attributed to its large and mega-buyout GPs. Maryland paid $931.4 million to its largest GPs while only receiving $688.4 million in distributions. The system’s mid-market and smaller GPs generated $132 million in positive cashflow for the year.

This comes as many LPs have found themselves putting more capital into PE than they’ve received due to slow exit activity. “Contributions are down meaningfully,” said Katie Moore, a managing partner at Hamilton Lane, at Maryland’s 21 November investment committee meeting. “Distributions are down meaningfully. That’s a trend we will see continue over the next year. There’s still a pricing mismatch between buyers and sellers.”

Maryland’s PE portfolio was valued at $14.4 billion at the end of June, an increase of $622.4 million over the year.

They did the math