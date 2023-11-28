Side Letter: USS offers GP tips

Just happened
There’s a significant change in the market underway in the recalibration between LPs and GPs, panellists heard this morning at Day One of PEI Group’s Women in Private Markets Summit in London. Speaking on an opening panel with professionals from Ropes & Gray, Pictet Group, Aksia Igneo Infrastructure Partners and Cambridge Associates, Teia Merring, senior investment director at the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, said a correction was coming.
“We’re really seeing a change in the market quite significantly,” Merring said. LPs don’t have any degree of FOMO – fear of missing out – at the moment and are waiting in the wings to see what kind of traction GPs are getting with their fundraises. First close discounts have even lost their attractiveness, Merring added. “We worry about hung funds, quite frankly. GPs’ funds take an inordinate amount of time to fall away and die, and so there is no incentive for us to be in the first close and taking that risk with a GP that we feel might have an issue fundraising.”
The key to ensuring collaborative LP-GP relationships is by being a good partner, the panel heard. Early communication with LPs is key so they can better plan their budgets. Increasing fund sizes by 40 percent between vintages isn’t going to land you any favours either, panellists agreed.
“Long-term, this industry is definitely here to stay, but there’s going to be a bit of a correction,” Merring said, adding that the £73.1 billion ($92.3 billion; €84.2 billion) USS has cut managers with good performance due to them being too aggressive in their relationship behaviour. “We’re not just choosing on performance, we are putting a lot of value on the partnership.”
Maryland’s State-us report
Like many of its peers, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System has reported a negative annual cashflow for its PE portfolio, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Most of the institution’s $360 million shortfall in the year to end-June was attributed to its large and mega-buyout GPs. Maryland paid $931.4 million to its largest GPs while only receiving $688.4 million in distributions. The system’s mid-market and smaller GPs generated $132 million in positive cashflow for the year.
This comes as many LPs have found themselves putting more capital into PE than they’ve received due to slow exit activity. “Contributions are down meaningfully,” said Katie Moore, a managing partner at Hamilton Lane, at Maryland’s 21 November investment committee meeting. “Distributions are down meaningfully. That’s a trend we will see continue over the next year. There’s still a pricing mismatch between buyers and sellers.”
Maryland’s PE portfolio was valued at $14.4 billion at the end of June, an increase of $622.4 million over the year.
They did the math
PE’s pay gap
It seems fitting on the day PEI Group hosts its annual Women in Private Markets Summit in London to look at the state of play for PE compensation. Spoiler alert: it’s not looking great. Heidrick & Struggles’ 2023 North American Private Equity Compensation Survey, launched last week, found that women earn less than men at nearly every level of the corporate ladder, bar the senior leadership positions. The male bias is least pronounced at the most junior levels, and most pronounced at the principal level, with men earning, on average, $95,000 more in base and bonus.
Essentials
Amundi’s Koniski capture
Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager, is making inroads in the secondaries market with the hire of an ex-Montana Capital Partners exec, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). The firm has hired Serge Koniski as a managing director for secondaries. Koniski departed Montana in July, almost two years after he joined the Switzerland-headquartered firm, Secondaries Investor reported over the summer.
Paris-headquartered Amundi had hired recruiters to scope out potential team members for a secondaries strategy, Secondaries Investor reported last year. The asset manager is targeting €1 billion of secondaries capital under management by 2025.
Amundi joins a growing list of firms looking to enter the secondaries market. Other firms that have made moves to build out or acquire dedicated teams include Brazilian investment firm Patria Investments, Luxembourg-headquartered buyout firm Astorg and Blue Owl Capital.
Pictet’s first pick
Wealth giant Pictet Alternative Advisors has made its direct investing debut. The institution’s newly formed direct PE team acquired a controlling stake in facilities management company Pareto, per a statement. The direct investment team is led by its London-based head of direct PE, Edmund Buckley, who was appointed in April last year. Buckley’s team expanded early this year with the hiring of Nikolaus Hubmann as head of DACH and Sean Howard as an investment manager, among others.
Pictet’s directs team is focused on majority stakes in entrepreneur-led and family-owned businesses with “proven resilience and high growth potential”, per the statement. Healthcare, technology and ESG-themed investments are key areas of interest for Pictet, global co-head of PE Maurizio Arrigo told PEI this month. The wealth manager mostly invests on behalf of client SMAs and its fund of funds platform, Monte Rosa. According to Arrigo, private wealth clients have remained bullish in PE at a time when some larger institutions have pulled back.
