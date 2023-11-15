Side Letter: What CFOs think of NAV loans

Just happened
NAV-igating NAV loans
NAV loans have been a hot topic of late for a few different reasons. At day one of PEI Group’s Private Funds CFO Network Europe Forum in London yesterday, the topic was hot on the lips of chief financial officers from some of the most influential private markets firms in attendance. The CFO of one European mid-market firm that has used two NAV facilities stressed the importance of their ultimate use case. “You have to be absolutely clear on what it is you want to use them for and when in the cycle you want to use them, because they do come with hair,” the CFO said on stage at the event, which was held under Chatham House Rule. “The last one we did, we did it as we were raising and deploying. The lender wants input onto what you are investing in – that’s great, but our LPs aren’t paying you to do that, they’re paying us to do that.”
The CFO added: “One of the things I have seen NAV loans used for is money back to LPs and effectively recycled back in, which is smoke and mirrors, but it happens.”
Another CFO pointed out the importance of understanding the differing motivations within one’s LP base. In the case of using a NAV loan for distributions, not all LPs may want cash returned and may not want to incur the additional cost of the facility, the CFO said. “Just because your largest LP comes to you and says I want to do an LP secondary doesn’t necessarily mean you go down the route of the GP-led [secondaries process] or NAV financing. It may not suit everyone in your LP base.”
NAV financings have become more expensive as the cost of borrowing has risen to at or above the preferred return of most funds, and taking one on “does eat into your carry level”, the CFOs pointed out.
That said, there are cases where NAV loans can be an extremely useful way of investing, said one of the CFOs. “If you’re using it to fund your portfolio companies because [you are at] the end of the life of your investment period of your fund and you’re struggling to raise the next fund, it’s a perfectly valid way of increasing value within your existing portfolio.”
They did the math
Speaking of NAV…
How common is it really for NAV financings to be used for distributions? Not very, according to a recent white paper from Crestline Investors partner Dave Philipp entitled Is NAV Lending Good or Bad for GPs and LPs? According to the paper, only 8.4 percent of NAV financings completed by Crestline over the past eight years were for distributions. Re-investment was the most common use, at 65.7 percent, followed by refinancing at 25.9 percent.
‘Distribution trades’ as Crestline refers to them, offer more room for scrutiny around financial engineering and a breakdown of LP/GP alignment, the paper states. “Such trades clearly add new leverage on top of an existing portfolio, potentially provide more benefit to a GP (enhanced DPI metrics, better economics, capital that will be committed into a future fund) than to LPs, and possibly force some LPs to pay for a synthetic distribution whether they like it or not,” it adds, noting, however, that some such trades have included additional uses embedded in a transaction and/or a reinvestment option for
LPs that did not want to receive synthetic liquidity.
What, then, constitutes responsible us of these facilities? According to Crestline, such transactions should be led by LPs, require a stringent consent process and possibly offer a structured solution or offsetting reinvestment option to neutralise the costs for LPs that don’t want manufactured liquidity.
Essentials
On the subject of CFOs…
In a competitive and challenging environment, a hefty proportion of GPs expect to broaden their use of special purpose vehicles, hybrid or interval funds, as well as credit facilities over the next three years to tap unexplored investor bases and asset classes. That was one of the findings from the latest Future Private Capital CFO report by admin services company CSC. Here are some key takeaways:
- Nearly half of GP respondents intend to significantly expand the use of SPVs and credit facilities.
- Most (97 percent) expect to move into new asset classes in the next two years, with venture capital, growth and debt the most favoured.
- More than half think they will struggle to retain technology and reporting talent.
- GPs anticipate more LP demands for regular information about portfolio performance, cybersecurity, DE&I and ESG.
- To overcome growing operational complexity and increasing costs, GPs’ top priority is to invest in technology, followed by expanding in-house teams and investing in distributed ledger functionality.
Some 210 GPs – mostly chief executives, CFOs and COOs – and 55 LPs participated in the survey, which ran from May to June.
Whitehorse’s latest gallop
Whitehorse Liquidity Partners is expanding its distribution capabilities with the hire of two senior individuals to lead its private wealth and structured products, our colleagues Secondaries Investor report (registration required).
Former AlpInvest partner Joe Gallitano joins as a senior principal within private wealth. Gallitano, who had served at the Carlyle Group unit in 2020, was a principal responsible for the development of its private wealth products and initiatives. Pramit Sheth also joins as a senior principal following around 12 years at Kroll Bond Rating Agency, where he was global head of its investment funds group. He will lead structured products.
Gallitano and Sheth will “enable us to provide our innovative product suite to a broader cohort of investors”, Whitehorse managing partner Yann Robard said in a statement. The firm is “long opportunity and short capital”, according to Robard. “Our investment into new areas of focus in our capital management team are designed to enable us to stay well capitalised ahead of the vast market opportunity we see ahead of us.”
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Adam Le, Carmela Mendoza and Madeleine Farman.