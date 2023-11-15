Side Letter: What CFOs think of NAV loans

NAV-igating NAV loans

NAV loans have been a hot topic of late for a few different reasons. At day one of PEI Group’s Private Funds CFO Network Europe Forum in London yesterday, the topic was hot on the lips of chief financial officers from some of the most influential private markets firms in attendance. The CFO of one European mid-market firm that has used two NAV facilities stressed the importance of their ultimate use case. “You have to be absolutely clear on what it is you want to use them for and when in the cycle you want to use them, because they do come with hair,” the CFO said on stage at the event, which was held under Chatham House Rule. “The last one we did, we did it as we were raising and deploying. The lender wants input onto what you are investing in – that’s great, but our LPs aren’t paying you to do that, they’re paying us to do that.”

The CFO added: “One of the things I have seen NAV loans used for is money back to LPs and effectively recycled back in, which is smoke and mirrors, but it happens.”

Another CFO pointed out the importance of understanding the differing motivations within one’s LP base. In the case of using a NAV loan for distributions, not all LPs may want cash returned and may not want to incur the additional cost of the facility, the CFO said. “Just because your largest LP comes to you and says I want to do an LP secondary doesn’t necessarily mean you go down the route of the GP-led [secondaries process] or NAV financing. It may not suit everyone in your LP base.”

NAV financings have become more expensive as the cost of borrowing has risen to at or above the preferred return of most funds, and taking one on “does eat into your carry level”, the CFOs pointed out.

That said, there are cases where NAV loans can be an extremely useful way of investing, said one of the CFOs. “If you’re using it to fund your portfolio companies because [you are at] the end of the life of your investment period of your fund and you’re struggling to raise the next fund, it’s a perfectly valid way of increasing value within your existing portfolio.”

They did the math