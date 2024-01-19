Skandia’s Winther departs to lead new Wallenberg investment firm

Stefan Fallgren has taken on responsibilities for the €49bn Swedish insurer's private equity and infrastructure portfolio.

Skandia Asset Management‘s former head of private equity and infrastructure is leaving the institution to lead a newly started company whose parent entity manages the assets of Sweden’s Wallenberg family’s foundations.

Daniel Winther, who had been in the role since 2018 until the end of last year and who had been with Skandia for more than 11 years, will become chief executive of a new firm under Wallenberg Investments AB.

He will focus on private equity and venture capital across funds and co-investments, based in Stockholm, he confirmed to Private Equity International.

Wallenberg Investments AB is wholly owned by the Wallenberg Foundations, which is the collective name for the 16 non-profit foundations that were either founded by the Wallenberg family or established in memory of family members, according to its website.

The Wallenberg family backed the launch of buyout firm EQT in 1994, a firm which has since gone on to become one of the largest asset manages in alternatives.

Stefan Fallgren, who joined Skandia in 2017, has taken over from Winther as head of private equity and infrastructure.

Skandia, which operates under a life insurance structure and is in fact a private pension manager, has been a cornerstone LP or founding partner of some of Europe’s best-known GPs, including Nordic Capital and IK Investment Partners.

The investor ranked 73rd in the latest GI 100 ranking of biggest investors in private equity, with almost $9 billion in exposure to the asset class. Its portfolio also includes Platinum Equity, General Catalyst, FTV Capital, TDR Capital and Hg, according to PEI data.

Skandia is regarded as somewhat of a thought leader in the market. “They [Skandia] do a deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, but then combine that with pragmatic business judgment,” Robert Klap, managing director at Platinum Equity, told PEI in 2022, adding that the investment team is “very responsive” and has a “wonderfully unpretentious and laid-back style”.

In an interview with PEI in 2022, Winther shared his thoughts on some of the biggest trends in the private equity market, including that of GPs going public, which he said he was not a fan of.

“GPs investing in private markets should remain privately owned,” Winther told PEI at the time. “Listing publicly, or selling out control of the GP, severely hurts the interest alignment with LPs.”

Fallgren is likely to take a sceptical stance towards hot trend issues such as NAV loans in his new role. Speaking to PEI in November about the recallable nature of some of these loans when used for the purposes of distributions to LPs, Fallgren said investors should double check the strings attached to such tools.

“[The] NAV goes down because we get the money,” Fallgren said. “The equity in the fund goes down, but our remaining commitment goes up. For us, it’s a zero-sum game.”