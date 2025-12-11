Spotlight on LPACs in high-profile continuation vehicle spat
Do limited partner advisory committees have any relevance in a world where a sole LP wants to have its day in court?
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Do limited partner advisory committees have any relevance in a world where a sole LP wants to have its day in court?
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination