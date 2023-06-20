Synova sells stake to Bonaccord in pan-European push

Bonaccord’s investment in the mid-market firm follows that of Singapore-based manager Asia Heritage.

Mid-market firm Synova has sold a passive minority stake in the firm to Bonaccord Capital Partners, per a statement seen by Private Equity International.

Bonaccord will support the firm through its global institutional network while providing additional capital for Synova’s growth plans, the statement noted.

London-headquartered Synova will continue to lead and manage day-to-day management and investment decision-making processes following the transaction.

“Synova has established itself as a leading private equity firm built on the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit of the firm’s founders,” said Ajay Chitkara, managing partner at Bonaccord, in a statement. “Synova’s proactive origination, deep domain expertise and proven value creation capabilities has allowed them to deliver exceptional results to investors. We are proud to partner with the Synova team in support of their long-term platform initiatives as they continue to be the partner of choice within their high-growth verticals.”

Capital from the partnership will be used to invest more heavily in the business with a view to expand on a more pan-European basis, PEI understands. The firm is understood to not be planning to grow its product offerings as returns have been strong in its core sectors as well as mid-market focus.

Synova declined to provide further details on the transaction.

Synova invests across software and data, health, tech-enabled services and financial services sectors. It invests in companies valued between £20 million ($25 million; €24 million) and £250 million in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The firm held the final close for Synova Capital Fund V on £875 million in July last year, surpassing its £750 million target. Fund V is more than double its £365 million predecessor. The vehicle was delivering an internal rate of return of 10.1 percent and 1.13x multiple as of 30 September, according to data compiled by Texas County District and Retirement System.

Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10, a $21.2 billion publicly traded private markets firm. The GP stakes firm has invested $1.8 billion across more than 10 GP stake investments including in AE Industrial Partners, Shamrock Capital, Trivest Partners and Aurora Capital Partners, per PEI data. Bonaccord most recently invested in asset management firm Asia Heritage.

Bonaccord makes non-control equity interests generally between 5 percent and 25 percent across fee-related earnings, carried interest and GP investment income, PEI reported in April. Ticket sizes are between $75 million and $300 million.

The firm’s investment in Synova follows a string of GP stake purchases in the market in recent months including Hunter Point Capital’s investment in Inflexion Private Equity and L Catterton.