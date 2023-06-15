TA raises $16.5bn

Fund name: TA XV
Amount raised: $16.5 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor fund: TA XIV
TA Associates has held a final close on $16.5 billion for TA XV.
Capital raised for the fund will invest, with a growth equity strategy, in the technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare, consumer goods, business services and financial services sectors in North America and Europe. Its predecessor fund, TA XIV, held a final close on $12.5 billion in June 2021.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.