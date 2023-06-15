TA raises $16.5bn

The Boston-based venture capital firm has closed its 15th flagship fund.

Fund name: TA XV

Amount raised: $16.5 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: TA XIV

TA Associates has held a final close on $16.5 billion for TA XV.

Capital raised for the fund will invest, with a growth equity strategy, in the technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare, consumer goods, business services and financial services sectors in North America and Europe. Its predecessor fund, TA XIV, held a final close on $12.5 billion in June 2021.

