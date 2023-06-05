Taiwan’s CDIB ponders Greater China buyout fund

The vehicle would be seeded with at least four mid-market companies acquired through CDIB Capital Group's balance sheet, PEI understands.

CDIB Capital Group, a Taipei-headquartered asset manager, is considering a debut Greater China buyout strategy, Private Equity International understands.

The vehicle would be seeded with at least four mid-market companies acquired through CDIB Capital Group’s balance sheet, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Three of these assets have already been acquired, with another in the works.

CDIB Capital Group declined to comment.

CDIB Capital Group – a subsidiary of listed merchant banking group China Development Financial – was renamed from China Development Industrial Bank in 2017. According to its website, the firm has $2.3 billion of assets under management across strategic advisory, proprietary capital and private equity, venture capital and private credit fund strategies.

It manages at least 12 existing funds, including the 2020-vintage CDIB Capital Healthcare Ventures II, which raised 3.25 billion Taiwanese dollars ($105.8 million; €98.9 million), and the 2017-vintage CDIB Growth Fund, which raised 4.54 billion Taiwanese dollars, according to PEI data.

CDIB Capital Group’s strategic advisory unit makes private equity fund investments and tailor-made investment programmes suitable for “regional institutional investors”. including affiliate company China Life Insurance, according to its website. To date, it has committed $970 million across 39 funds and 23 general partners.

In 2019, the firm appointed Alex Ying, a 20-year veteran of the Carlyle Group and founder of Rivendell Partners, as head of its newly created buyout group in Hong Kong, according to a statement. Ying was a managing director for Carlyle’s China-focused buyout team before joining Rivendell in 2017. The latter firm was hit by a string of departures amid efforts to raise its debut fund, PEI reported in 2019.

Buyouts remain something of a rarity in China – a market historically dominated by growth deals. The former accounted for just 9 percent of China deal value last year, with the latter representing 74 percent. Most of that balance is in venture capital, according to Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023.

China’s buyout market is expected to outgrow other asset classes in the next five years due to multiple factors, including China business carve-outs by multinational companies amid growing geopolitical tensions. Apart from hedging against regulatory risks, companies opt for carve-outs “to allow their branches in China to reach their full potential and perform better in the competitive market”, Hao Zhou, head of Bain & Co’s Greater China private equity practice, told PEI earlier this year.