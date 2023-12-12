Temasek’s Zeller on what AI means for private equity

Careful regulation is required to manage the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in private markets, says Michael Zeller, head of AI, strategy and solutions at Temasek

How does Temasek differentiate between artificial intelligence and data tools?

In general, we define AI as a system’s ability to learn and act without being explicitly programmed. This definition can include machine learning, natural language processing, reinforcement learning from human feedback, and large language models (LLM).

Temasek does not have its own internal definitions or policies for AI and data tools. However, it does have a set of principles that it follows when using AI. First, we believe that AI should be used responsibly and ethically. As such, we have developed a set of guidelines to ensure that AI systems are used in a way that is fair, transparent and accountable.

Second, as all our data systems are human-led and human-centred, our AI systems must also be designed as tools to help humans. Finally, we are committed to the responsible use of data: a robust data governance framework has been put in place to protect the privacy and security of all data. AI and data tools are complementary to each other; these guidelines ensure they work together to generate value.

We focus on value creation. Aicadium, our global AI centre of excellence, builds a team of AI talents – data scientists, machine learning engineers and software and product management experts – that partner with Temasek portfolio companies to co-innovate and scale AI products.

Can you tell us more about Temasek’s AI team and its near-term priorities?

Our near-term strategy, known as T2030, guides us as we build a resilient and forward-looking portfolio. A crucial pillar of that strategy is the Temasek Operating System (T-OS), which enables us to build specialised, next-generation capabilities. These capabilities can be applied across sectors and geographies, and across our portfolio.

T-OS helps differentiate us as an investor and shareholder: it enables us to bring on board a broader range of skill sets that will future-proof us and our ecosystem. We have set up centres of excellence in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, data and digital solutions, and sustainable solutions.

Where we have identified opportunities or white spaces where Temasek has a unique advantage, we have started our own ventures based on commercial principles. For instance, we created minden.ai, a technology venture designed to redefine engagement between brands and consumers in Southeast Asia through the use of machine learning and AI. It subsequently launched yuu Rewards Club, a digital consumer rewards programme in Singapore that has created a tangible increase in engagement between partners and consumers.

Where are the biggest opportunities in direct investing with regards to AI?

AI has been an emerging technology for a while now. The big question is, where is the real inflection point?

Our investment on the technology side of AI is still a very small portion of our overall portfolio; our exposure mainly comes from our investments through specialised funds that invest in these opportunities.

From an investment perspective, the revenue-generating opportunities and business models created by AI are still unclear. Additionally, there is a lot of hype around it, which means valuations have gone up tremendously. As a result, we remain very cautious.

“Those investing in AI need to be aware of regulatory changes that could impact [its] legality or viability”

What is very clear is the potential around AI infrastructure and the opportunity to invest. Whether that is in chip companies like Nvidia or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or in companies that are looking at cooling data centres, we see opportunities in these established companies as they will be the beneficiaries of the AI boom. However, at this point in time, we are less excited to directly invest in some of the start-ups we are seeing where the revenue model remains unclear and valuations are very high.

Our own activities focus on building capabilities through T-OS to help ourselves and our portfolio companies apply the technology so that value can be created. We really believe the value creation of such technology will be with the incumbent, and that is where we are spending our time: building capabilities to co-innovate products and services with our portfolio companies.

What are the biggest risks Temasek thinks about when looking at AI as an investment sector?

Investing in AI can offer significant opportunities, but it also comes with certain risks. For instance, AI investments can be unpredictable, and there is no guarantee of immediate or significant returns. The technology is still evolving, and it may take time to realise the full potential and benefits of AI investments. AI also relies heavily on data, so investing in AI means dealing with large amounts of sensitive information. Maintaining data privacy and ensuring robust security measures is crucial to protect against data breaches and unauthorised access.

Additionally, as AI becomes more advanced, ethical and legal concerns surrounding its uses are gaining attention. Investing in AI may involve navigating complex ethical considerations, such as bias in algorithms, job displacement and accountability for AI-related decisions.

The field of AI is constantly evolving, with new advancements and breakthroughs happening regularly. Investing in AI requires staying up to date with the latest developments and adapting to rapid technological changes to remain competitive. What’s more, integrating AI into existing business processes and systems can be challenging. It may require significant investment in infrastructure and training to effectively implement AI technologies.

Lastly, on the compliance side, governments and regulatory bodies are still developing policies and frameworks to govern AI technologies. Those investing in AI need to be aware of regulatory changes that could impact the legality or viability of certain AI applications.