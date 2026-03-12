The case of New Mountain, Holt and the $30bn-plus deal
Novel and unexpected offers to take assets off a GP's hands will likely rise.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Novel and unexpected offers to take assets off a GP's hands will likely rise.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination