The most downloaded PEI podcasts of 2023

Over the past year, PEI Group’s Spotlight podcast series has been downloaded more than 132,000 times.

Listeners have heard us talk with industry leaders from across the globe, discussing a variety of topics including the rise of private debt, the impact of the high interest rate environment and trends being witnessed in the private equity secondaries market.

Below are the five most downloaded private equity-focused episodes that Spotlight released in 2023.

1. The window of opportunity for PE and private credit

Spotlight‘s ‘Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money’ miniseries was a key feature of 2023’s podcast offering. At the start of the year, our colleagues at affiliate title Private Debt Investor – senior editor Andy Thomson and Americas editor Robin Blumenthal – discussed with those on the front line of private debt the challenges and opportunities occurring in the relatively young asset class. With banks once again pulling back from lending activities, thus widening the space for private debt to move into, they discovered a surprising amount of optimism.

2. How PE is navigating interest rate rises globally

In this episode of ‘Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money’, PEI Group editors Adam Le, Graham Bippart and Alex Lynn discussed how firms with a global perspective have been thinking about sourcing and deploying funds in a high interest rate environment. Topics of discussion included how currency fluctuations were creating opportunities for some investors, how currency hedging products are on the rise and how private credit funds are stepping in to fill the role of banks in some regions.

3. How the secondaries market fared in 2022

In the first episode of Second Thoughts, a bi-monthly take on the biggest trends in the secondaries market produced by affiliate title Secondaries Investor, Le and senior reporter Madeleine Farman discussed the market’s biggest surprises of 2022 and the main takeaways from advisory firms’ annual reports. They also spoke about the resurgence of stapled deals, the rise of mosaic transactions and trends surrounding transaction volumes and pricing in the secondaries space.

4. What’s making the GP-led market tick

In April, Secondaries Investor‘s Le and Farman sat down with special guests Michael Hacker, global head of portfolio finance at AlpInvest Partners, and Harold Hope, global head of secondaries at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to discuss some of the key findings from Private Equity International’s GP-led Secondaries Report 2023. Topics up for discussion included the use of leverage in GP-led deals, the status quo option for LPs and the rise of non-traditional capital.

5. Dechert’s PE co-head on the industry’s biggest trends

In this episode, Le sat down with Chris Field, a partner at Dechert, to discuss the law firm’s 2023 Global Private Equity Outlook. They chatted about some of the biggest post-covid trends in private equity, including the creative structures that PE funds are using to bridge valuation gaps.