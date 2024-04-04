Editor's View

The next wave of secondaries sellers

With Kaiser Permanente returning to market with its third billion-plus portfolio in as many years and more first-timers taking the plunge, secondaries players are hopeful more LPs will take a regular approach to the strategy in the years to come.

| -

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this