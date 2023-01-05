The outstanding individuals of PEI’s Future 40: Story of the Year

Our annual list celebrates the visionary investors, dealmakers, fundraisers, operators and lawyers expected to play a leading role in the industry in the years ahead.

Private Equity International’s annual 40 under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list shines a spotlight on the influential individuals making an impact in private equity.

2022 was a year like no other – following a blockbuster 2021, which was bountiful in fundraising and deal activity – marked by macro headwinds, inflation disruption and the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

It was against this backdrop that PEI celebrated emerging talent in the asset class in May, highlighting some of the individuals set to play a leading role in the market in the years ahead.

Here’s how we did it: in January and February, we called for nominations for PE professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated strong leadership qualities, displays of innovation and skill and who have the potential to make a mark on the private equity industry in the coming years.

More than 300 nominations were received. The list was whittled down to the most promising investors, dealmakers, fundraisers, lawyers and operators who are disrupting their respective fields – and are only getting started.

The list of fundraisers includes an “all-star networker” from BlackRock; a principal from Rede Partners, described as a “driving force” in the expansion of the placement firm’s base outside of Europe; and the head of investor relations at Trill Impact, who played an instrumental role in raising the firm’s inaugural impact mid-market buyout fund.

The list of disruptive dealmakers includes “one of the brightest stars in Japan’s private equity industry”; a director in Advent International’s healthcare team; a 31-year old MD and member of Centerbridge Partners’ healthcare team; and Apax Partners’ second-youngest partner in history, aged 34.

Meanwhille, the investors’ list features an investment director at the New York State Common Retirement Fund, and a senior principal at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan who has worked on a number of high-profile deals in the region, including the sale of UK biscuit manufacturer Burton’s Biscuit Company to Ferrero in 2021.

The list of lawyers and operators making their mark in the industry includes a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett known to have worked on mandates for PE behemoths such as Blackstone, KKR, Oaktree Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners and Apax Partners; a Ropes & Gray partner who led a deal representing the funds affiliated with repeat client BPEA EQT on its acquisition of Tricor Group; and a Vista Equity Partners executive who helped launch Vista’s Conscious Inclusion programme, which educates employees on unconscious biases and provides workshops to help change behaviours.

Investors anticipate rising interest rates and high inflation to have the greatest impact on their portfolios’ performance over the next 12 months, according to findings from PEI’s latest Perspectives study. In this environment, there is no better time for the industry’s visionary leaders to show what they care about and are capable of, and to keep shining.