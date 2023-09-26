The top private equity placement agents of 2023

Presenting PEI's debut ranking of the biggest PE placement firms by aggregate capital raised from investors in the 12 months to end May 2023.

Private Equity International’s inaugural ranking of the most active placement agents reveals that nearly $145 billion of capital was raised by these firms for private markets from June 2022 to May 2023.

PEI ranks the largest placement agents by the aggregate value of fresh capital raised for blind-pool funds from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023. The capital does not need to have been called or deployed.

The private markets strategies covered are private equity, venture capital, private debt, infrastructure, real estate and agriculture through both direct funds and dedicated secondaries strategies. Secondaries transactions, however, are not counted.

UBS Private Funds Group was the most active placement firm for private equity during the period, with over $15.1 billion of capital raised from investors. According to PEI data, funds that the firm has placed in 2023 include TA XV, which gathered $16.5 billion on final close; Blackstone’s latest secondaries vehicle, Strategic Partners Fund IX, which closed on $22.2 billion; and the North America-focused, $10.7 billion Veritas Capital Fund VIII.

New York-headquartered PJT Park Hill is number two, with $13.9 billion of LP commitments across the PE funds it has raised. These include the $3.9 billion Patient Square Equity Partners and the $1 billion Apollo Impact Mission Fund.

Campbell Lutyens, meanwhile, took up the third spot in PE capital raising, with an aggregate sum of $11.4 billion across funds including the €1.55 billion Ambienta IV and the €1.1 billion debut fund Adagia Capital Europe, PEI data shows.

Credit Suisse Private Fund Group, Rede Partners and Evercore also featured in the top 10 placement firms for PE over the period.

Across all private markets strategies, Campbell Lutyens topped the ranking with $28.7 billion of capital raised from investors, while PJT Park Hill came second at $21.9 billion.

UBS PFG, Asante Capital Group and Credit Suisse PFG round out the top five, gathering $15.8 billion, $12.8 billion and $11.9 billion, respectively.

Commenting on the outlook for capital raising in the coming months, Gordon Bajnai, partner and chairman of Campbell Lutyens’ global advisory board, said the firm sees a “stabilisation of the market with some green shoots”. He added that recent changes in regulatory regimes in some countries have allowed institutional investors to increase their private capital allocations.

Looking at the geography of the ranking, Campbell Lutyens was most active in capital raising in both Europe and the Middle East, gathering $12 billion and $6.2 billion respectively for private markets funds. PJT Park Hill dominated North America with $17.9 billion raised across funds, more than double that of second-place UBS PFG’s $8.8 billion.

Methodology Private Equity International ranked the largest placement agents based on the aggregate value of fresh capital raised from investors for funds – both closed and open-ended – from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023. The ranking only includes capital raised for funds, not private market transactions. If you have any queries, please email our researchers here.

The story has been updated to show that UBS PFG raised TA XV, and not Clayton Dubilier & Rice Fund XII.