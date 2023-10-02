The war for operating talent

Challenging market conditions appear to be taking their toll on the pace of hiring in private markets. According to Private Equity International’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 – which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives in June and July – only 38 percent expect portfolio company headcount to increase over the coming 12 months, down 39 percentage points from last year’s results. The proportion of respondents that plan to increase headcount at the GP level has dropped from 69 percent to 44 percent.

Sandra Hatugari, founder and managing director at executive search firm Follett Parker, cites covid alongside a difficult market as reasons for this. “We saw a boom in recruitment at both the portfolio and GP level during the pandemic, so the current slowdown is partly a natural reflection of this. However, there are other factors at play: the slowdown in fundraising coupled with the harder dealmaking environment means that PE hiring has had to slow, though not stop completely, which is good news.”

Mary Gay Townsend, founder and managing partner at executive search firm Norgay Partners, adds that slower AUM growth is one of the biggest challenges. “When you think about AUM, the one thing that we have heard for the past year is just how hard the fundraising market is, which means that raising capital and closing a fund is really challenging. This then tells us there are fewer investments to be made, and because the market’s not quite as active, it becomes self-perpetuating.”

Because of this, Townsend believes firms are pulling back in terms of hiring, and instead relying on people they know and trust, and with whom they also have previous relationships.

Value-creation expertise needed

Despite this pullback, the Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 indicates that value creation and portfolio management remain a top priority, with nearly two-thirds of respondents citing them among their top three areas for increasing headcount.

“Demand for value-creation professionals has increased sharply,” says Rupert Bell, director of DACH at executive search firm Private Equity Recruitment. “This used to be a resource that only large-cap funds could afford, but it is becoming more and more essential at all size levels in light of the transformation workstreams needed to generate returns.” Bell adds that firms are looking for real operational leadership experience. This includes sector and also subsector credentials to add knowledge and credibility to their value-creation plans; but also functional skills in areas such as pricing strategy, digitalisation, M&A, cost reduction and so on.

The more challenging economic environment has further intensified demand for operating talent, says Kylie Hart, director at Norgay Partners. “Companies are moving in a different way that requires a different set of skills and a different set of leadership. I think even those individuals who have experienced the market when it’s been in a downturn, in some cases, they’re going to want operating talent that can navigate that a little bit differently than maybe someone who’s only seen things from a strong market.

“We had a pretty healthy market for a good 10 years or so, and now it’s not necessarily unhealthy, but there is just different criteria and things happening that need more experience.”

However, attracting the right talent remains an issue. According to this year’s Private Fund Leaders Survey, half of GPs list value creation and portfolio management among the most difficult areas to recruit for.

Engaging with candidates

Why is this? Townsend considers competition a significant factor. “You’re competing against a lot of other GPs to find that talent. And one thing I will say in recruiting that we see over and over again is: the right talent makes a difference. Having someone who has experience, who has that leadership ability and is a good problem solver, they’re invaluable. And so, to find those people it’s going to be competitive, it will remain competitive. They are worth every penny you pay them, because you get one person like that and then you can build a team around them.”

How can firms ensure they win in this war for talent? Bell argues that it begins with firms recognising they are in competition. “If someone is good enough for you, they will be good enough for your competitors, so you need to be in sales mode from the get-go. Past hiring behaviour, where you could rely on the strength of your brand to draw the rock stars to you, is not sufficient today.”

Bell emphasises the importance of cultural values in today’s hiring landscape, with more candidates wanting to align with the values of the firm to understand how their career might develop over time, what they need to do to be promoted successfully, who the role model and mentor figures are and how they will help to nurture new hires, as well as to understand themes such as who has recently left the organisation and why. “Transparency on these topics has become one way in which firms can differentiate themselves and engage with candidates.”

Another way GPs can differentiate themselves is by building relationships with their ideal candidates long before the need to hire, says Hatugari. “This long-term view to nurturing external talent ensures ample time to gain an alignment of goals and motivations, and I always advise clients not to forget to build a robust outreach and interview method to uncover soft skills, too; skills that help you understand, for example, how an individual engages, motivates and develops others in a team – whatever level the candidate may be.”

As a skilled operating partner bench becomes increasingly essential for firms to succeed in periods of volatility, fund managers will need to think carefully about whether their recruitment and retention strategies are still fit for purpose.