Three areas to watch in impact investing

As the impact investing market matures, investment approaches, strategies and specialisms are becoming more nuanced, practices are becoming more sophisticated and the number of players in the market continues to proliferate.

Yet impact investors still face familiar challenges, alongside a handful of newer ones, that they will need to keep chipping away at as the market scales. Here, we outline three areas to watch within the impact arena, from near-term capital concerns to the development of best practices around incentives and impact longevity.

1Navigating the fundraising slowdown

In 2022, impact funds gathered a record breaking $44.1 billion, smashing the prior year’s already impressive total of $28.2 billion, according to data from affiliate title New Private Markets. But impact fundraising has not been immune to the headwinds facing private markets; early data from NPM puts the impact fundraising total for H1 2023 at just $6.4 billion.

Despite this slowdown, many market participants remain sanguine about impact’s longer-term fundraising prospects. “A lot of capital has been raised within impact recently and many LPs now want to see how that capital is going to be deployed before they put their hands in their pockets again,” says Kate O’Meara, a managing director at Asante. “However, demand for impact is unwavering, and I certainly expect fundraising to pick up again in 2024. Even LPs that are overallocated to private equity and looking to sell off substantial parts of their portfolio in order to generate liquidity are still looking to build or ramp up their impact programmes.”

As in other corners of the private markets, there are certain strategies that appear to be more insulated from the fundraising malaise, such as climate-focused funds, while seasoned managers and those with a demonstrable track record seem to be finding it easier to gain traction.

However, given underlying investor demand for impact, this more muted capital raising environment is expected to be relatively short-lived. In addition to robust appetite among traditional investor types, newer pools of capital are coming into view. “A number of aggregators of private wealth have products dedicated to sustainability and impact and we can see real interest coming through,” says Ali Floyd, a managing director and co-lead of Campbell Lutyens’ sustainability practice.

Meanwhile, Dean Hand, chief research officer at the Global Impact Investing Network, notes that interest in impact strategies has picked up among corporates: “We are seeing a move away from philanthropy and towards market-rate mechanisms covering fund investments, including cornerstone commitments, and co-investment.”

2Linking incentives to impact goals

As impact continues to scale and becomes more mainstream, the industry has been grappling with how best to incentivise impact outcomes.

Speaking at NPM’s Impact Investor Global Summit in London in May, Just Climate senior partner Clara Barby said: “At the moment, it’s financial performance [benchmarks] that enable us to think about asset classes in certain ways, and say performance is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and ultimately, therefore, can link to compensation. But until we do that with impact, I think it’s going to be really hard for this to be taken as seriously as it deserves to be taken.”

Just Climate, which Barby says will link all of its carried interest in its debut fund to an impact goal, is among a growing number of managers to explore impact-linked incentives. These mechanisms currently take a variety of forms – the percentage of impact-linked carry differs between funds, as does the number and type of KPIs that incentives are tied to, and whether these KPIs are portfolio-wide or specific to each portfolio company, for example.

“Many of our clients deploying capital to impact strategies like to see managers putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to impact goals,” says David Gowenlock, investment director, sustainable and impact investing at Cambridge Associates. But investor interest in impact-linked incentives is accompanied by a healthy dose of scrutiny.

“When evaluating managers,” says Gowenlock, “we want to know if impact incentives are in place across the whole team, not just for fund partners; why the targets are ambitious; how the firm performs lifecycle analysis; and if their performance is self-reported or audited. Some managers are leading the way in ensuring their approach is both robust and transparent”.

According to Rede Partners’ latest Private Markets Sustainability and Impact Report, the potential complexity and opacity of such mechanisms are among concerns cited by investors. Yet while 58 percent of LPs surveyed for Rede’s report are indifferent to impact-linked carry schemes and 8 percent are actively opposed, more than a quarter have a preference for funds that incorporate these mechanisms, and 8 percent view impact-linked carry as a requirement.

As a fairly nascent concept, best practice around these mechanisms is still being worked out, but growing uptake among GPs suggests their development is set to accelerate. “It has become something of a market standard set by some of the largest impact funds,” says Campbell Lutyens’ Floyd. “It’s now difficult to claim that these structures don’t work because some large funds have been raised with this structure. The dynamic has shifted.”

3Ensuring impact is sustained

It is not just impact-linked incentives that are coming under scrutiny from LPs; investors are also asking questions about how managers are safeguarding impact post-exit.

“In almost every investor meeting for the last two decades, the question about impact beyond the hold period has come up,” says Michele Giddens, co-CEO of Bridges Fund Management. “What is interesting is how the reasons for the question have shifted. The main concern used to be whether the maximum financial return was being diluted to achieve sustained impact. Now LPs are very informed and want to see that the impact they’re investing for will be sustained. That is really encouraging.”

Of course, ensuring impact continues is not necessarily easy, and monitoring and reporting on a company’s impact after it has been sold is even harder. According to GIIN’s 2023 GIINsights: Impact Measurement and Management Practice report, fewer than one in 10 impact investors monitor impact performance post-exit. “Using a house as an analogy, you can’t sell a home that you lived in for many years and then expect to keep popping in afterwards to keep tabs on what has happened to the house,” says Kevin Chin, founder and CEO of impact investment firm Arowana.

The GIIN report found that the most common way impact investors ensure continuity post-exit is to back assets with a naturally embedded social or environmental mission. “For us, sustaining impact starts with origination,” says Giddens. “Every deal we look at goes through an impact valuation assessment that scrutinises whether the revenue objectives of the target are intertwined with its impact goals. When revenues are clearly aligned with impact goals, long-term impact is much more likely to be sustained.”