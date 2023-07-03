Three key trends in PE healthcare

Private equity healthcare fundraising reached new heights in 2021, with 59 funds collecting more than $17 billion between them.

According to the latest Private Equity International data, fundraising came down to earth in 2022 with $14.5 billion raised across 44 vehicles. However, last year’s average fund size of $438.7 million – more than $110 million larger than the previous year – indicates LPs still have plenty of appetite for healthcare, despite wider macroeconomic concerns.

Here, we outline some of the key trends driving opportunities in the healthcare industry and explore how managers are working to ensure they are best positioned to target them.

1. Resilient subsectors hold their own

Like capital raising, private equity dealmaking in the healthcare sector slowed in 2022, as managers cautiously eyed valuation volatility and tougher financing conditions. Deal value dropped from $151 billion in 2021 to $89 billion, with deal count declining by around 30 percent year-on-year, per Bain & Company’s Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report 2023.

There are opportunities to be found in this environment, of course, such as add-ons, carve-outs and companies in need of additional capital and support. But one of the most noticeable trends over the last 12 months has been the flight to certain subsectors, particularly those that are underpinned by long-term growth trends and are thus seen as more resilient to market turbulence. This includes subsectors such as healthtech, healthcare services and life sciences, which can benefit from secular tailwinds like demographic shifts, changing consumer behaviours, the increasing pace of tech and scientific advancements, and the continued growth of the healthcare industry as a whole.

“In Europe, we’re seeing demographic changes towards an ageing population, consumerisation of healthcare, challenges for healthcare workers on the ground and worker shortages,” Gareth Down, European head of healthcare investment banking at William Blair, told affiliate title PE Hub Europe in May. “The proliferation of data-led solutions, technology and [artificial intelligence] is addressing many of these challenges that seem here to stay.”

In healthcare IT, the number of buyout deals in the biopharma and payer IT space grew 180 percent between 2013-17 and 2018-22, according to the Bain & Co report, while healthcare provider IT deals experienced a 95 percent jump over the same period. “Provider software, including hospital primary care and social care software, is at an inflexion point,” Down said, adding that there is also significant interest in the pharma software market, which is seeing “a lot of demand around hybrid clinical trial services, real-world data solutions and commercialisation services”.

2. Sector expertise comes to the fore

The life sciences sector has also continued to command managers’ attention. There were some 650 buyout deals in the biopharma and life sciences tools space globally in the five years to 2022, up from 300 deals in 2013-17, according to Bain & Co analysis.

“This segment benefits from durable demand across cycles,” says Amanda Outerbridge, a managing director at HarbourVest. “There may be bumps in the market along the way, but there has consistently been large and growing demand for innovative solutions to health problems.”

Given the complexities of the sector and its varying asset profiles, ranging from biotech companies to contract research organisations, many funds targeting life sciences are building out specialist strategies.

Pascal Noth, head of private equity health and life in Europe at Partners Group, says: “There are a variety of approaches to life sciences within private equity, ranging from specialists doing smaller investments in life sciences to funds that invest only in products, IP and associated royalties. It is a sophisticated market and there is no right or wrong way to do it, but you will want to be a specialist in your niche.”

As competition heats up, managers have been investing in their operational, technical and scientific capabilities to give them an edge in deal sourcing and through the rest of the investment lifecycle. “You have to have that deep domain expertise and a high-quality industry network to pick the right deals,” Ben Long, head of healthcare at Inflexion Private Equity, tells PEI.

3. Closing gaps in healthcare

Capital flows into the health industry can also help close access to care gaps, such as those faced by rural communities. Peter Spring, a partner at Bain Capital Double Impact, says healthcare investors can achieve a positive impact by backing companies that offer “new care delivery models that are more convenient for underserved populations”.

In addition to access, there are a number of challenges across healthcare that exacerbate inequalities, from affordability to a lack of research into treatments for certain groups. One such example is women’s health, with recent analysis by McKinsey finding that approximately 1 percent of healthcare research and innovation is invested in female-specific conditions other than oncology.

“The traditional approach to medicine has been very much about one-size-fits-all,” says Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation investment director Anita Bhatia. The foundation’s aims include reducing health inequalities and improving outcomes. Over the last year, it has committed to impact funds such as the Women’s and Children’s Health Technology Fund from Cross-Border Impact Ventures, a Toronto-based impact VC firm; and AXA IM Alts’ Global Health Strategy, which will back “companies aiming to deliver healthcare solutions at accessible price points for global markets”, according to a launch statement.

While impact strategies have been early movers in this area of healthcare, market participants also highlight the financial returns that can come with investing in businesses that address unmet needs.

“The knowledge and experience of impact funds, as well as their investment mandates and ability to write smaller cheques for growth equity opportunities, often means they are the natural source of capital for investment opportunities in this space,” says Michael Preston, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. “However, once scale is established and the ecosystem is built out, opportunities will be created for mainstream funds to deploy capital in larger amounts in a proven environment.”