Submissions have come in thick and fast for the Private Equity International Awards 2022. This year was a record at 770 entries across 74 categories, and voting is now open.

To determine this year’s shortlist, PEI‘s editorial team mined the submissions for firms and institutions that constantly innovated and pushed the status quo in the face of demanding economic pressures. We also based our shortlist on our coverage throughout the year and our conversations with the market.

Among categories with the highest number of submissions were the North American Deal of the Year and Exit of the Year. Meanwhile, Secondaries Deal of the Year across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific received their largest-ever number of submissions. Impact Investment Firm of the Year was also more competitive than ever.

Elsewhere in the mix, two new categories: Sports-Focused Private Equity Firm of the Year and GP-Stakes Firm of the Year.

We know this year has been like no other, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate the successes, and recognise firms and institutions that made their mark in 2022. We need your help in doing so.

The rules for voting are simple:

you may only vote once;

you may not vote for yourself or your own firm;

you are not required to vote in all categories – only those of interest to you; however, we encourage you to do as many as you can and block voting is not encouraged;

non-corporate email addresses will be discounted (so no Gmail or Hotmail addresses)

You can also add your own choice, if you feel that the rightful winner isn’t on our list.

The polls close on Friday, 6 January 2023 with results revealed in March.

We can’t wait to find out your thoughts. START VOTING HERE