PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
TJC targets $8.5bn for seventh flagship
The firm’s Resolute Fund VII will continue to focus on the mid- and upper-mid-market in North America.
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The firm’s Resolute Fund VII will continue to focus on the mid- and upper-mid-market in North America.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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