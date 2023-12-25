Top PE comings and goings: Story of the Year

A round-up of the key people moves to have taken place in 2023, including appointments at Sixth Street, Hg and Bregal Investments.

Top talent was in high demand in 2023, with a number of high-profile moves taking place across the year.

In one of the most surprising exits of 2023, Virginie Morgon, chief executive of French-listed firm Eurazeo, was ousted from her post in February. The move came as a shock to Morgon herself, who only learned about the board’s plans a week prior to the announcement, Private Equity International reported at the time, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

In a statement announcing the changes, Eurazeo said Marc Frappier, head of mid-large buyouts, would also be leaving the firm at the end of April, and that four executives – including Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing – would form a new executive board.

Morgon was appointed as chief executive in 2018 and was responsible for Eurazeo’s expansion into the US and a number of strategic acquisitions. She was named one of PEI’s Women of Influence in Private Markets in 2021.

In another surprising move, Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, left the bank in July to become co-chief investment officer at alternatives heavyweight Sixth Street. The 25-year Goldman veteran led and oversaw roughly $2.7 trillion in assets and $450 billion of alternatives at the firm.

The timing of Salisbury’s departure was particularly surprising as he had only taken up the role in January. Commenting on his next move in a LinkedIn post, Salisbury said that that “the prospect of joining [Sixth Street’s] partnership to help drive the next set of investment opportunities became an obvious and compelling proposition for both of us”.

Also in July, Guy Hands, founder of Terra Firma, stepped down from his post as chairman and chief investment officer. The firm stated he would focus more on philanthropic interests while continuing to be involved in Hands Family Investments’ portfolio companies and in legacy fund investment Annington.

The news followed the summer departure of Terra Firma chief executive Vivek Ahuja, who left to explore new opportunities.

Hands shared some of the lessons learned from his nearly 30 years of investing in a PEI guest commentary in August.

Second thoughts

In the secondaries market, PEI broke the news in April that Delaney Brown, previously head of PE funds and secondaries at CPP Investments, had left the pension after nearly a decade. Brown led a team of more than 40 professionals across Toronto, London and San Francisco at CPP Investments. He joined Bregal Investments in September as its head of capital solutions.

Meanwhile, long-time senior exec David Fox is set to leave Blackstone Strategic Partners by the end of 2023, affiliate title Buyouts reported in October. Fox joined Strategic Partners in 2007, when it was still backed by Credit Suisse. Blackstone acquired the unit in 2013.

In the GP space, Paul Zuber, a former operating partner and head of technology at Thoma Bravo, joined Hg in July as operating partner and North American lead as the latter focused on expanding its presence in the market. He spent more than a decade at Thoma Bravo and is a veteran in global enterprise software, with 25 years o.f experience in founding and growing successful global technology business, per a statement at that time.

Temasek-backed 65 Equity Partners appointed Pascal Heberling and Leon Brujis as partners as part of its Europe and US push. Heberling, who was previously a partner at BC Partners and covered the healthcare sector and DACH region, was named partner and co-head of Europe at the minority stakes firm. Brujis, ex-partner at Palladium Equity Partners, joined as head of East Coast.

There were several movements among placement firms in Asia as well. PEI broke the news in March that George Maltezos had left Campbell Lutyens for BlackRock. Maltezos joined as head of BlackRock Alternatives Specialists in Singapore to lead distribution of alternatives through the region. Asia-Pacific fundraising veteran Chris Lerner, meanwhile, re-joined former Eaton Partners colleagues at Thrive Alternatives ahead of plans to launch an asset management firm. In June, the new firm, named Asia Heritage, entered into a strategic agreement with GP stakes business Bonaccord Capital Partners.

Lerner was most recently managing partner at Chinese growth equity and venture capital firm MSA Capital. Before that, he led the origination and execution of Eaton’s Asia-Pacific fundraises, secondaries and strategic advisory until his departure in 2020, as first reported by PEI.

In the wealth management space, digital fundraising platform Moonfare’s head of investments, Sweta Chattopadhyay, left in February and joined Barclays Private Bank as head of multi-vintage portfolios for private markets. She was named one of PEI’s Women of Influence in Private Markets in 2021.

Other people moves were spurred by wider incidents. MVision Private Equity Advisers’ insolvency came as a shock in September: founded in 2001 by industry stalwart Mounir ‘Moose’ Guen, MVision has been a long-standing entity in the private markets fundraising landscape. The firm has helped to raise at least 152 funds across all asset classes to date, according to PEI data. We spoke with MVision’s chief executive in early October to discuss what went wrong for one of the industry’s best-known placement firms.