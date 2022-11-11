TPG raises $12.1bn

The Texas-based private equity firm has raised $12.1bn for two of its flagship funds.

Fund Names: TPG Partners IX, TPG Asia VIII

Amount raised: $8.7 billion (TPG Partners IX); $3.4 billion (TPG Asia VIII)

Stage of fundraising: First close

Target size: $15 billion (TPG Partners IX); $6 billion (TPG Asia VIII)

Predecessor funds: TPG Partners VIII ($11.5 billion); TPG Asia VII ($4.6 billion)

TPG has announced the first close of TPG Partners IX on $8.7 billion, as well as TPG Asia VIII on $3.4 billion.

TPG Partners IX will use capital raised to invest with a buyout strategy across the globe, focusing on business and financial services, healthcare, retail and the TMT sectors. TPG Asia VIII will also utilise a buyout strategy but will invest in the Asia-Pacific region in diversified sectors.

