TPG’s Asia chairman retires after 18-year spell

TPG Capital Asia chairman Tim Dattels has retired after 18 years with the firm, Private Equity International has learned.

Dattels, who was based in Hong Kong, retired as a full-time partner on 30 September, TPG confirmed. He will continue to support the firm as a senior adviser.

His departure first appeared in filings with Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission.

Dattels joined TPG Capital Asia in 2004 from Goldman Sachs, where he had served as partner and managing director. At TPG, he served on the TPG Holdings Committee and the boards of directros of Cushman & Wakefield, BlackBerry, Invest in Canada, Parkway Holdings, Primedia Inc., Shangri-La Asia Ltd, Sing Tao News Corporation Ltd and SFJazz.

“Tim has been instrumental as a leader at TPG and in the private equity space in Asia and led several pioneering transactions in Southeast Asia,” a TPG spokesperson said. “We are deeply grateful for everything Tim has contributed to TPG and the industry and look forward to working with him in his role as senior adviser.”

Dattels relocated from the firm’s San Francisco headquarters to Hong Kong in 2013, PEI reported at the time. He was credited with having developed the relationship with Indonesia’s Bank Tabungan Peninsuan Nasional, which TPG exited over two tranches by selling 40 percent to Japanese Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for $1.52 billion and a 7x return.

TPG is seeking $6 billion for TPG Asia VIII, according to PEI data. The firm collected $4.6 billion for its 2016-vintage predecessor with commitments from the likes of Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Employees Retirement System of Texas and New Mexico State Investment Council.

