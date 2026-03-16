PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Triton says €5.5bn fundraise is a ‘strong beneficiary’ of Europe’s autonomy agenda
The firm sees opportunities at the intersection of energy and Europe’s push for greater sovereignty, IR head Cenk Turkinan tells PEI.
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The firm sees opportunities at the intersection of energy and Europe’s push for greater sovereignty, IR head Cenk Turkinan tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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