TRSIL commits $455m to PE

The pension fund committed capital across five funds.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Headquarters: Springfield, US

AUM: $64.06 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15.9%

Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois has committed $455 million to four separate funds, a source at the pension has confirmed.

The pension fund committed $200 million to Parthenon Investors VII, $75 million to Bertram Growth Capital V and $150 million to Clayton, Dubliner & Rice Fund XII.

The pension fund also committed $5 million to Alkemi Venture Fund II and $25 million to FVLCRUM Fund I. These commitments were made via the emerging manager programme, both Alkemi Growth Capital and FVLCRUM are minority/Women-owned business enterprises.

Based in New Delhi, Alkemi Growth Capital is an investment firm focusing on consumer wellness and healthcare industry in India.

FVLCRUM invests in sectors such as healthcare and business services. The firm’s focus is in growth equity and management buyouts.

TRSIL’s emerging manager program seeks developing investment managers which have potential to enhance investment return. The programme is structured to gradually achieve a projected multi-year $1 billion allocation to emerging managers and is open for all asset classes.

The pension fund’s recent commitments have predominantly focused on the North American region.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.