The US pension discussed new commitments and its asset allocation strategy.

Institution: Ventura County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Ventura, California, US

AUM: $7.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.3%

In its March 27 board meeting, VCERA proposed to commit $75 million to LaSalle Value Partners IX, and reviewed its recent PE fund commitments as of February 28.

The pension also revealed plans to allocate $235 million to private equity funds in 2023, and reviewed its private equity allocation strategy from Q4 2022.

