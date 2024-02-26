Verdane more than doubles fund size with latest buyout vehicle

The European tech investor closed on €1.1bn for Verdane Edda III, which makes minority and majority investments in single companies.

Tech-focused European investor Verdane has more than doubled the size of its buyout fund with its latest raise.

Verdane Edda III closed on €1.1 billion, surpassing its initial target, according to a statement shared with Private Equity International. Its predecessor closed on €540 million in 2021.

The close follows that of its flagship Verdane Freya XI, which also raised €1.1 billion, in September. While its flagship can make both minority and majority investments in single companies or secondary direct investments, its Edda fund exclusively makes direct buyout minority and majority investments in single companies.

Edda III funds typically invest €40 million to €80 million in direct investments, while Freya XI can invest €20 million to €30 million in direct investments and can deploy around €150 million in transactions where it is acquiring ownership in multiple companies, Verdane’s head of investor relations Frida Einarson told PEI.

Verdane invests across two themes: digitalisation and decarbonisation. Within these areas, the firm is particularly interested in companies providing B2B software as a service products, Einarson said.

In 2021, Verdane began deploying its “2040 test” across its investments, which “helps ensure that we invest in companies positioned to succeed in the long term in a more sustainable economy”, Einarson said. It tests a variety of potential scenarios that could impact businesses over time, including increased regulation targeting climate change and diversity, as well as purchasing decisions made by an evolving customer base.

US investors accounted for one quarter of Edda III’s commitments, according to the statement. Over 40 percent of commitments came from non-profit organisations. Investors in the fund include Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association and CT Private Equity Trust PLC, according to PEI data.

The debut fund in the series, Verdane Edda, raised SKr3 billion ($290.9 million; €268.7 million) by final close in 2018. The Edda funds have made three exits so far, including Kappa Bioscience, a producer of specialty vitamin K2 for the human nutrition industry, and HYMA, a provider of outdoor goods sold via online platforms.

The firm also has an Article 9 impact fund, Verdane Idun I, which closed on €317 million in 2022.