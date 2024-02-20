VIDEO: The compliance floor is rising in PE

US regulators' increased scrutiny on the industry has created knock-on effects on investors’ demand for more disclosure. A key challenge for firms is managing the cost of compliance, says Private Funds CFO DC correspondent Bill Myers.



From the enhanced regulation of private funds advisers and climate-related disclosures, to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the private equity industry has seen a tougher stance on enforcement action by the US’s government agencies in recent years.

“Everything in Washington in the last three years has lined up with the idea that we’re going to start cracking down on ‘abuses’ in financial services. And that’s landing… especially hard on small and mid-sized private equity managers,” says Bill Myers, Washington, DC, correspondent for affiliate title Private Funds CFO. “They’re finding themselves with… competing interlocking rules at the various agencies and more than that, an incredible step up in exams and enforcement.

“In 10 years, we may look back at this moment as a hinge time, where private equity is growing up and becoming a fully integrated regulatory business,” Myers adds.

In this six-minute video for Private Funds CFO Network, Myers discusses the new and intense focus from US agencies on the financial services industry, how it’s affecting operations for smaller managers and why the future for PE means integrating regulatory risk in the cost of doing business.

