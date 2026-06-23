PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Virginia pension cuts private equity target, citing volatility concerns
This marks the first cut the pension has made to the asset class's target in more than 15 years.
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This marks the first cut the pension has made to the asset class's target in more than 15 years.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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