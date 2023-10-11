Warburg Pincus leans on wealth channel for latest mega-fund

Growth investor gathers $17.3bn against a $16bn target for its 14th Global Growth Fund, with more than 15% of capital from high-net-wealth investors.

Warburg Pincus has amassed $17.3 billion for its largest ever vehicle, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, of which more than 15 percent of capital came from high-net-worth investors, Private Equity International has learned.

“In these challenging markets, we definitely had to source more diversified capital pools and lean more into the high-net-worth channel and get more out of that,” Eddie Huang, managing director and global head of fundraising and investor relations, told PEI.

He added that capital raised from the wealth channel grew meaningfully compared with the prior fund.

Unlike Warburg Pincus’s peers in the market with dedicated and sizeable wealth teams, Huang noted that the firm focused on leveraging its large relationships, private banking channels, direct access to investors and its recent partnership with financial technology business iCapital. These efforts drove almost $3 billion of capital from the wealth channel.

“It feels like [capital raising from the wealth channel] is the direction the industry is going. We’ll definitely continue to assess that. Our platform is different than multi-product managers,” Huang said.

The New York-headquartered firm began raising capital for WPGG 14 in late 2021 with a $16 billion target. The fund is about 15 percent larger than its 2018-vintage, $15 billion predecessor Warburg Pincus Global Growth XIII.

It had raised more than half, or at least $8.3 billion, of its target as of February last year, PEI reported at the time, citing documents prepared by investment consultant Callan for New Hampshire Retirement System’s investment committee meeting in March 2022.

Investors in WPGG 14 include the New Hampshire Retirement System and Minnesota State Board of Investment, which committed $300 million each. Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System and New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association contributed $100 million apiece, PEI data shows.

LPs in the vehicle include a mix of public and private pension funds, sovereign investors, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, funds of funds, family offices and high-net-worth investors, according to a statement.

WPGG 14 had a re-up rate of 85 percent from existing investors, and the firm made a GP commitment of more than $1 billion, Huang said.

Talking about the questions that LPs asked during the capital raise, Huang noted valuations in the growth equity space were among investors’ key concerns. “There was a lot of exuberance and momentum in the growth equity space leading to our fundraise. Investors had more trouble discerning performance in the bubble environment [of 2021]. In many ways, the worse the environment got, the better our fundraise did because there’s better discernment when investors started to see more valuation corrections.”

Capital raised for the vehicle has thus far been deployed in at least eight deals globally including in Simtra BioPharma Solutions, Internet Brands and Watertec India, per a statement. Target sectors are technology, financials, healthcare, real estate, energy and industrials, and the average ticket size is between $175 million and $200 million.

Warburg Pincus is also understood to be in the market with its debut hybrid equity and debt fund, Capital Solutions Fund. The firm has raised more than $2 billion for the vehicle, against a target of $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported in September. The firm declined to comment on fundraising for the vehicle.