What a $100m investment from Ares means for LatAm’s Vinci Partners

Ares will provide the Brazilian investment firm with guidance on investment strategy, investor relations and business operations.

Ares Management and Latin American investment firm Vinci Partners last week disclosed a partnership in which the former committed $100 million of convertible preferred shares to be used for strategic growth initiatives.

Key among those initiatives is a collaboration on fundraising and the creation of co-branded products and strategies. Ares will also provide Vinci with “strategic guidance on investment strategy, investor relations and business operations”, according to a statement.

Speaking at Vinci’s investor day last week, chief executive and founding partner Alessandro Horta said: “Ares and Vinci will collaborate on fundraising to seek to broaden each of the respective companies’ limited partner relationship networks within Brazil and globally… We want to be the feet on the ground in Latin America for Ares.”

This means tapping the biggest pool of LPs that Ares has internationally and bringing Ares’ investment strategies to Vinci’s investor base in Latin America, Horta noted.

Horta added the firm will be “drinking from the source of knowledge and experience that Ares has in the international markets”.

Through the partnership, Vinci also plans to scale its investment platforms, accelerate M&A in Latin America and expand its offerings in the region, according to investor day presentation materials.

Ares’ investment has a 10-year term and a dividend of 8 percent per annum payable in cash on a quarterly basis, per investor day materials. Ares will also have representation on Vinci’s board of directors.

Ares, meanwhile, noted it aims to capitalise on investment opportunities in Latin America, which is in “the very early innings of the adoption of private market strategies”, Michael Arougheti, CEO of the firm, said in a statement. Ares expects to raise more than $45 billion for its latest round of private debt, private equity, real assets and secondaries flagships, Arougheti said last year. The $378 billion, Los Angeles-based firm has also been building out dedicated wealth management teams across multiple regions in recent months.

Nasdaq-listed Vinci has 65 billion reals ($12.9 billion; €12.2 billion) of AUM across private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure and special situations, and liquid strategies.

Vinci has 29 billion reals of assets in private markets, of which nearly half, or about 15 billion reals, is in private equity. The firm invests across growth, buyout, turnaround and impact strategies.

The firm is in the market with its fourth flagship fund, targeting $1 billion. It is unclear how much the firm has raised thus far for the vehicle, and a spokesperson declined to comment. Its predecessor held a $1 billion final close in 2019, Private Equity International data shows.

Capital raised for VCP IV will back between eight to 12 growth-stage Brazilian companies, providing equity ticket sizes between $70 million and $90 million, according to a document from the International Finance Corporation, which committed $80 million to the vehicle.

VCP IV will target healthcare, consumer and retail, education, financial services, technology and agribusiness, and will pursue digitalisation, sustainability, and health and wellness trends.

The Brazilian pension fund industry, which manages 2.4 trillion reals of assets as of end-June 2023, has on average about 5 percent of total AUM in alternatives, per Vinci’s estimates.

However, Bruno Zaremba, chairman of private equity and head of investor relations at Vinci, noted during the investor day presentation that the “slice of the pie coming to alternatives is growing”. This is expected to increase over time due to Brazil’s demographics and strong compound annual growth of its pension industry, Zaremba added.

“As an example, VCP IV will have the highest nominal allocation from Brazil in the history of the product. So, despite the fact [that] we’re still with high interest rates, that allocation to our products continues to grow,” he said.

Vinci expects assets to nearly triple to 150 billion reals by the end of 2028, mainly via new private markets strategies, the expansion of its distribution channels and scaling existing funds.