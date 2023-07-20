Share A- A+ 100%

The private equity industry has seen two milestones this week. On Thursday, Blackstone said its total AUM had reached $1 trillion – the first time an alternatives manager has reached such a figure. Minutes later, CVC Capital Partners, Europe’s third-largest private equity firm by fundraising, said it had held the final close on its latest flagship, CVC Capital Partners IX, amassing €26 billion for what is the largest buyout fund of all time.

In the middle of what some are calling the most challenging fundraising they’ve ever seen, these two milestones are important to acknowledge. $1 trillion in AUM – of which we should note, private equity comprises just 30 percent, with credit and insurance accounting for a similar proportion and real estate accounting for the bulk – means Blackstone now manages a pool of capital roughly the size of the gross domestic product of The Netherlands, Europe’s sixth-largest economy.

Speaking on the firm’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, co-founder and chief executive Steve Schwarzman said he felt an immense sense of pride at what Blackstone had built – and so he should. The firm has grown from managing a meagre $400,000 in 1985 when the firm launched, to topping the PEI 300 ranking of largest sponsors by fundraising for six out of the last 10 years, and has raised chart-topping funds across private equity, growth, real estate and secondaries, to name a few.

For CVC, which has also come a long way since its $840 million CVC European Equity Partners I fund in 1996, it’s equally a moment to pause and take stock. The firm raced to a final close, saying in a statement the fund took just six months to raise. (For what it’s worth, documents from a major US pension dispute Fund IX’s stated launch date of January 2023, but hey, let’s not get too granular.) While other megafirms are seeking fundraising extensions on their flagships, running stapled secondaries processes to help nudge their funds across the finish line, or acknowledging that fundraises might not be as large as initially expected – Blackstone itself said this week its flagship corporate private equity fund would likely be smaller than its predecessor – Luxembourg-headquartered CVC has defied the odds, a sign that LP appetite for high-quality megafunds is as strong as ever.

Of course, the milestones this week are bright spots in a mixed picture for PE fundraising. Final closes for private equity vehicles have fallen for the last three quarters in a row, with $315.5 billion collected in the first half of this year, as we reported this week. The number of vehicles to close also fell, at just 508, almost 50 percent down on the same period the year before.

H1 fundraising was still roughly in line with the same periods in 2020 and 2019, something that suggests overall appetite for private equity remains relatively stable.

One trend that appears to be stable, if not on the up, is appetite for secondaries funds. The largest fund to close in the first half of this year was Blackstone’s own Strategic Partners Fund IX, which collected almost $25 billion for its total programme. In the same way that secondaries markets in the public domain (ie, the stock market) are larger than primary issuances (IPOs, rights issues and the like), some have predicted that trading in the secondaries private market will eclipse primary fundraising in the years to come. The market is not quite there yet – secondaries trading dipped 22 percent in the first half of this year, according to research by Evercore, as affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported this week. Still, secondaries fundraising would be a worthy area for private markets participants to keep their eye on: by the end of this year, there’s likely to be at least three secondaries megafunds to have held final closes on around or above $20 billion, including vehicles from Paris-based Ardian and New York-headquartered Lexington Partners.

Perhaps a hat-trick milestone in private markets is just around the corner.