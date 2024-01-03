What LPs think will happen in private equity in 2024

To mark the start of another year in private markets, Private Equity International has gathered insights into the anticipated trends and challenges from thought leaders in the investor community.

Below are LPs’ 2024 predictions on valuations, returns, distributions and more.

Brooks Harrington, partner and head of North America at Hermes GPE



“The next 10 years will be driven by different tailwinds. In 2024 and beyond, investment returns for private equity will rely more heavily on organic revenue growth and cashflow generation.

“We will see a sustained rise in secondaries transactions as an alternative to traditional exit strategies, and with dealflow and the fundraising environment remaining challenging… we expect that co-investment strategies will continue to offer an attractive solution, enabling greater returns.”

Allen Waldrop, director of private equity at Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation



“[2024 is] still going to be difficult. If you look at someone like us – we’re still overallocated, and we’re still trying to be disciplined about the money we put out. The public markets are going up and down a little bit, so we’re not getting a tonne of relief on our allocation. Distributions are picking up, but so are capital calls – they tend to move in sync.

“You can get periods where distributions far outweigh contributions, like in 2021, but when you have any kind of volatility, they tend to drop in tandem. You don’t tend to have distributions fall off a cliff and then capital calls go up significantly because they’re linked. Someone’s buying, someone’s selling. And so we are starting to see both tick up.”

Lamar Taylor, interim executive director and chief investment officer at Florida State Board of Administration



“Over the last few years… you would see this kind of convergence of bottom-quartile and top-quartile [managers]. Everybody was converging to this median space. And you have to wonder, was that just a function of just so much capital coming into the space and rates being low and risk being on?

“I think now, what we’re likely to see… [is] this divergence of managers away from the median. This is definitely a manager selection space. You’re going to do well if you pick the best managers and if you’ve got a team that can do that.”

Elias Korosis, partner and head of growth investing and strategy at Hermes GPE

“Valuations are very much a central focus on any transaction going on at the moment – a big shift from the ‘free money’ era of the zero interest rate policy – and as such we expect the next period to be a good vintage for growth investments with low to no leverage.

“Innovation has accelerated more rapidly than many would have expected, and the AI theme ‘explosion’ since last year has given a big wake-up call to all sectors and companies in terms of their digital transformation. Growth capital will have a major role to play in the implementation of these digital transformation journeys.”

Chris Eckerman, head of co-investments at State of Wisconsin Investment Board

“I think [the lack of liquidity] will probably manifest mostly in the higher bar on re-ups, particularly since we’ve had some managers that have deployed capital so quickly over the last few years… In a more normalised fundraising environment, you’d hope they wouldn’t be back for three or four years.

“If you’re going to keep your cheque size at the same level or continue to support [these managers], you might find yourself having allocated more capital to that manager than would have originally anticipated a few years… Our view on the long-term nature of this market is, we try and stay above the noise.”