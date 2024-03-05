What’s next for the UK mid-market?

With some managers looking offshore, and a general election on the horizon, the UK mid-market is undergoing something of an evolution.

The UK mid-market is home to a swathe of private equity firms, both long established and emerging. This is not without reason: LPs that Private Equity International spoke with describe the UK as one of the most attractive markets in Europe in terms of its M&A market and private equity ecosystem.

The UK’s PE market has gone through a major evolution following the global financial crisis. Some firms that shifted towards the upper end of the mid-market have launched platform extensions, while others have stuck to their knitting, establishing themselves as leaders in the areas where they first found success.

In conversations that PEI had for this report, there was no universal definition of the UK mid-market. The British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association does not tend to evaluate the market in this way – rather, it analyses the buyout deals themselves by stage, a spokesperson says. Meanwhile, market participants gave an array of values, ranging from £10 million ($13 million; €12 million) at the smaller end and maxing out at around £500 million. On fund size, vehicles can range from £500 million to £2 billion, sources tell us. In addition to being open to interpretation, industry participants agree the definition of the UK mid-market is ever evolving, with the scope of the lower and upper mid-market both changing as deal sizes have increased over the years.

In spite of its wide appeal, the market is not without its challenges: the UK mid-market faces the same headwinds as its global peers, spurred on by investors being strapped for cash, lingering uncertainty since the covid-19 pandemic and, specific to the UK, ongoing troubles caused by Brexit. The future of the market, therefore, is less than certain, as PEI found out when it reached out to more than 40 managers, LPs and advisers for this article.

The allure of GP stakes As more UK-based firms sell GP stakes, could these transactions speed up the changing nature of the UK mid-market? Inflexion and Synova – two firms that were once focused on the UK mid-market – have sold stakes in recent months. Other UK-headquartered players like BC Partners, Permira, Pollen Street Capital and PEI Group owner Bridgepoint have also sold equity in their businesses to GP stakes players. A UK-based law firm has worked on at least half a dozen stake sales in UK-headquartered firms over the last few years. Although such deals are generally not announced, the buyers have mainly been global financial institutions that want a mix of different disciplines under a big umbrella across a host of different countries, a partner at the firm tells PEI. The UK mid-market is “a very competitive market – it’s probably the most established private equity mid-market in all of Europe”, says Ajay Chitkara, managing partner of mid-market-focused GP stakes buyer Bonaccord Capital Partners, which backed Synova. The firm would look at the “top quartile” of UK mid-market managers and find the best players. GP stakes players, many of them US-headquartered, have had a deficit of European exposure in their portfolios, says Thomas Liaudet, head of GP capital advisory at Campbell Lutyens. For language and cultural reasons, and given the UK’s proximity to the US, it can be easier for GP stakes firms to invest in UK managers, market participants say. GP stakes firms are looking for a proven track record, sustainability within a business, consistency and persistency of returns, a high calibre and treatment of talent, and strong LP relationships. There are three types of firms that could attract GP stakes capital, Liaudet says: a firm may have one strategy but wants to expand into new strategies, or an already diversified platform is similarly attractive because of the expectation that they will grow the funds within the platform and could add further strategies. The third type is a monolithic private equity strategy – however, in this instance, there needs to be room to grow. For UK mid-market firms, there’s a ceiling of competitors if a firm moves up from its market of origin, Liaudet says. “It is true that a UK mid-market firm will have a natural cap on how much they can grow.” The limited partner base is an important indicator and factor when considering backing a GP. When US LPs consider investing outside of their home market, they’re taking currency risk; therefore, says Chitkara, “they are going to spend a lot of time to find exceptional GPs that have consistent and persistent returns to justify the diversification risk benefits by going outside their home currency”. There is “no question” growth capital can facilitate and accelerate the continued growth of UK mid-market firms in terms of fund size, the scale of their product offering and their geographical outreach, says Catherine Haumesser, managing director at Armen. “We think the US is 10 years ahead of Europe [when it comes to GP stakes],” she adds. “The direction of travel is pretty clear in Europe… Where you can argue is the pace at which it will take place.”

Domestic or international?

Amid the aforementioned uncertainty, a number of LPs questioned how much exposure they really wanted to the UK, James Sladden, a partner at Campbell Lutyens, tells PEI. As a result, and to continue attracting LP capital, some UK-focused private equity firms began to take a more international investment approach. Others certainly considered a shift to broadening their remit, Sladden adds, but decided not to execute.

Of those UK firms that decided to think internationally, some set up new offices to help their platform companies expand their geographical footprint; others took their strategy and extrapolated it across other jurisdictions. A host of UK mid-market firms have made such strategy adjustments in recent years.

Rather than focusing on investing in certain geographies, ECI’s longstanding subsector model has allowed it to build deep knowledge and understanding of the UK’s business and services SMEs. The natural result is that around 40 percent of the firm’s portfolio company revenues are generated outside of the UK, says managing partner David Ewing.

“Because we have subsectors where we’ve got a lot of specific knowledge, we are open-minded about transacting outside of the UK for bolt-on acquisitions,” Ewing says. However, the firm will continue to do “the vast majority” of its deals within the UK. Its latest vehicle, ECI 12 – which closed on its £1 billion hard-cap last year – has been raised to do just that, he adds.

While 80 percent of Livingbridge’s investments are still in the UK, the firm’s latest flagship, which closed on its £1.25 billion hard-cap in 2021, is able to make platform investments in Australia after the firm opened an office there in 2016, managing partner Wol Kolade says. The firm’s focus is on differentiation, agility and resilience. To that end, international expansion is an important dimension of growth for its portfolio companies.

Having access to international markets is useful, as firms are able to place their differentiated view generated from their experience in the UK onto other markets, Kolade says. “Here [in the UK] we’re all roughly looking at the same sort of [companies], or roughly have the same sort of approach… It’s very difficult to be utterly differentiated unless you have that insight.”

Inflexion, meanwhile, made its first platform acquisition outside of the UK in 2018. The firm always had an ambition to invest in Europe, managing partner Simon Turner tells PEI, and has extended its reach into the continent with recent funds.

“The UK’s fed us really well and we’ve doubled down in that arena,” Turner says. As the firm grew and became more sector-specialised, however, “those have naturally taken us into a slightly broader landscape, partly because those businesses that we’re investing in want international connectivity”.

Is change coming? Election years always add an element of uncertainty to investing. Many industry participants in the UK, however, have an accepting view of a potential change in government Over the last three years, the UK government has called for big reforms in the pension fund industry. The goal was to unlock greater investment in private companies by 2030. Some of the largest defined contribution pension schemes in the UK, including Nest, Scottish Widows, Aviva, Mercer, Legal & General and M&G, are set to allocate a minimum of 5 percent of total assets to unlisted equities, including in private equity and venture capital-backed businesses, by 2030. Should the rest of the defined contribution market follow suit, the expected outcome is approximately £50 billion of financing into areas such as life sciences, biotech, clean tech and fintech. Ahead of the UK general election, which is earmarked for H2 2024, the Conservative and Labour parties both seem to be reaching towards the same answer: they expect to bring stability, with a focus on cutting inflation and growing the economy. Tax and spend The industry expects to hear more from the Labour Party on its plans for the taxation of carried interest as the general election nears. Its proposal is to tax carry at the top earners’ rate of 45 percent, as opposed to its current treatment as a capital gain, which is taxed at a lower rate of 28 percent. A report from Investec found that some 43 percent of respondents with UK-based funds said they “would not change anything” if the tax on carry was increased, although 22 percent said they would invest less in their firm’s funds. Meanwhile, 30 percent of respondents said they would relocate outside of the UK – down from 46 percent in 2021’s survey. While there is a degree of uncertainty around Labour’s plans for carried interest, PE firms have largely accepted that some things will change, ECI managing partner David Ewing notes. “From a general perspective, we’ve got nothing to fear from a Labour government, as they’ve got a fairly centrist approach to business. “I don’t think they would do anything to undermine the competitiveness of the UK private equity community, which has been a big driver of growth within the UK economy.” What’s more, there’s optimism from UK-based fund managers that their next funds will be larger. Investec’s report found that nearly a quarter of UK-based GPs expect their next fund to be about 25-50 percent larger than its predecessor. That compares with less than 10 percent of non-UK based managers. “One thing that the UK has always done well and continues to do well is that fund managers have found it a conducive place to run their businesses,” says Richard Coldwell, a director at British Business Investments.

While the future for carried interest remains uncertain, the UK has navigated that to date, and GPs continue to value being based in the UK, Coldwell adds.

One size doesn’t fit all

UK-managed private equity and venture capital funds raised £70.2 billion in 2022, according to a July 2023 report by the BVCA. North American investors committed nearly 30 percent, or £20.3 billion, of the total; European investors allocated £14 billion; and investors from the UK supplied £10.2 billion – the highest figure in recent years. As the dust has settled following Brexit, as well as the more recent political uncertainty, the UK has become more attractive to a growing number of private equity LPs, Sladden says.

One investor with a European public pension fund that PEI spoke with says their institution was unable to invest in UK-focused funds following the Brexit vote. The LP researched just how well the market performed in the period following the vote and was only recently granted the ability to invest in the region again.

A performance measurement survey carried out by the BVCA in 2022 found UK private equity and venture capital funds outperformed the FTSE All-Share and the FTSE 250 over a 10-year investment horizon, delivering average annualised returns of 17 percent versus 6.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Additionally, the report found that funds with vintages between 1980 and 2018 have delivered a since-inception IRR of 14.7 percent, DPI of 1.34x and TVPI multiple of 1.81x.

UK mid-market firms are either sticking to their guns – “some are small and they’re staying small” – or have raised increasingly larger funds and expanded to hire professionals outside of their home country, Rhonda Ryan, a partner in Mercer’s alternative assets business, tells PEI.

Rather than choosing to back a manager based on whether they have a regional or international approach to investments, LPs say they are more concerned about their motivations for potential growth. Likewise, they want to see that their GPs are staging that growth process appropriately with a supporting headcount, and that attention is paid to having a thoughtful local market presence on the ground.

“We’re all about operational improvements, value-add. Are you doing something different?” says Ryan, adding that if a firm is in the small mid-market space and they have an angle, investors could find that attractive.

It’s a sentiment Merrick McKay, head of private equity at Abrdn, agrees with. Firms should have become specialised in certain sectors during their years of investing within the UK mid-market, he says. For those that have done so, overlaying their expertise in another geography could work.

Importantly, Abrdn wants to see evidence that a firm’s sector focus translates well on an international basis “rather than being quite regional [and] idiosyncratic”. The firm also evaluates whether that specific sectoral approach is already competitively covered by existing PE firms in those markets.

“I’d prefer someone who was really good in a few sectors in the UK to stick to that, rather than try and expand themselves into other markets where you’re thinking, ‘I’m just not convinced that UK sectoral expertise is going to translate.’ And, in any event, we’re already backing sector specialists who are really good in those markets.”

Deal explosion Industry participants expect a pick-up in deal activity after the UK general election Should the Labour Party be elected in the UK general election this year, the majority (63 percent) of managers expect that changes to capital gains tax will drive increased dealflow, according to research from UK investment bank Peel Hunt, in which more than 250 firms participated. In addition, half of respondents said that certainty in the macro landscape will be the biggest driver of deal volume in the UK this year. The UK remained the most active private equity investment region in Europe in the fourth quarter of last year, taking a roughly 27 percent share of the $78 billion of overall deal volume, according to DC Advisory’s European Private Equity Mid-Market Monitor. Even if the tax changes are unlikely, “it still drives significant deal volumes”, says Mark Barrow, head of private equity coverage at Peel Hunt. “If a fund is in carry, it would be logical to sell before the changes come in and have the gain assessed under the existing tax rules.” Richard Lever, a partner at Goodwin, expects a recovery in the M&A market and a build-up in activity post-election. “That pressure to deploy capital combined with political stability means that 2025 will be a good year.” Historically in the run up to an election, founders and families contemplating some form of private transaction “rush to get it done because of the uncertainty around potential changes in government and capital gains tax”, says Ian Moore, a partner at UK lower mid-market firm CBPE. He adds that right before an election M&A volumes typically drop in sectors that are highly regulated or dependent on government spend, although there is often a corresponding rebound post-election as political uncertainty recedes.

Change continues

The UK mid-market has been developing almost continually, with new entrants increasingly coming to the fore. The layout for its future is far from clear-cut.

The sources PEI spoke with were not unified on whether the number of UK mid-market firms in operation would remain stagnant or decrease given the harsh fundraising environment that all firms are contending with.

Charles Ind – managing partner of UK mid-market firm Bowmark Capital, which recently closed its latest flagship ahead of target on £900 million – expects the number of managers will remain constant.

However, he also notes that the capital available for investment isn’t likely to grow much in the short term, with fundraising taking longer and some funds falling short of target. “This might improve the market dynamics and, ultimately, the returns for investors”.

“If you want to build a portfolio in Europe, you can’t miss the UK market” European public pension fund

LP appetite for lower and emerging managers remains robust, however. Some of the investors PEI spoke to are still hunting for emerging star performers that could take the place of those mid-market firms that are moving up in strategy size.

The topic of consolidation also yielded mixed responses. The majority of industry participants in our discussions do not anticipate peer consolidation in the industry, noting it’s a difficult task to merge two buyout funds. A minority, however, suggest larger institutions could show interest in the future. A US firm looking to gain a European platform, for example, could make a UK acquisition to get a foothold in the region. The increasing prevalence of GP stakes could also lead to consolidation as players seek out exits.

There are some, however, who expect to see increased consolidation driven by investors seeking to deepen relationships with fewer managers.

Crystal ball gazing aside, there are sectors in the UK producing some very attractive start-up companies, and the country has “remained quite resilient and is still growing” post-Brexit, according to a European pension fund LP. That will be welcome news for those managers that have been poring over the ramifications for their strategies since the country’s break from the EU.

“If you want to build a portfolio in Europe,” the LP says, “you can’t miss the UK market.”