With the summer season upon us, it’s time to revive a Private Equity International tradition.

Every year, our editors and reporters reach out to industry professionals to find out what’s on their summer reading lists. To shake things up for 2023, we asked our contacts which podcasts they’re tuning into.

We gathered an interesting mix – from the history of ancient civilisations to discussions about champagne.

Some easy listening…

The Ancients

“I have recently rediscovered my love for history, and in particular ancient civilisations, so am listening to a podcast called The Ancients. It is a fantastic way to learn and reminisce about great holidays and visits to Petra, Rome, Athens, Luxor and even places closer to home like Orkney.” – Alistair Watson, head of strategy innovation at abrdn

Sliding Doors

“With the 25-year anniversary of one of my favourite films (who can forget that Gwyneth Paltrow haircut!) the podcast that Jennie Becker has been hosting for a while has a special four-part series about the movie and how the writer and director Peter Howitt had his own sliding doors moment on the way to making the movie. I was doing an internship in London when the movie was released and after those summer weeks in the City, my mind was made up – I was going to study in the UK and hopefully work in London in the future.” – Johanna Barr, managing director and global co-head of LP services at Advent International

Desert Island Discs

“This was recommended by a former colleague a year ago, Desert Island Discs – interesting folks sharing what music they would take with them if stranded on a desert island. Highly recommend.” – Joan Solotar, global head of private wealth solutions at Blackstone

SmartLess

“I’ll be listening to SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. Guilty pleasure for a fun summer!” – Heather Berger, partner and head of global product at Apollo Global Management



…and some podcasts closer to the industry

Capital Allocators

“I first knew Ted Seides through his book, So You Want to Start a Hedge Fund. Very good read – succinct and right to the point [of] how institutional investors picked hedge fund managers. Then I followed him to his podcasts, where he interviewed key LP allocators in the industry. One thing I particularly like is there is no marketing in his podcasts – it’s investment-driven, knowledge-driven and everyone on the podcasts are very successful investors willing to share their drill.” – Sabrina Du, alternative investment lead at AXA Group

Money Maze Podcast

Simon Brewer and Will Champion, both industry veterans, bring on guests to talk about capital allocations, business decision-making and even champagne. Sunil Mishra, partner at Adams Street Partners, is tuning into the Money Maze Podcast.

The Twenty Minute VC (20VC)

Hosted by Harry Stebbings, this VC-focused podcast invites prominent investors in the industry to talk about what they look for in start-ups. Investment director at Skandia Mutual Life Insurance Company, Stefan Fallgren, is a frequent listener.

Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review produces a series of podcasts, including ones that touch on business strategy and leadership. Fundraising director and senior relationship manager at BlackRock, Pamela Brylski, is listening to them this summer.

PEI Spotlight

And finally, a cheeky recommendation from the PEI editorial team: our Spotlight Podcast is your go-to place for everything private equity and alternatives related. We’re all frequent presenters and of course, this is at the top of our summer listening lists.

Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau, Adam Le, Alex Lynn and Carmela Mendoza contributed to this story.