When distributions aren’t really distributions

LPs that have received recallable distributions via NAV facilities will do well to think carefully about how and when this capital is re-used.

This week Private Equity International drew attention to a contentious proviso associated with a fund finance product taking private markets by storm.

The issue at hand is a condition found in some NAV facility documents stipulating that capital distributed to LPs via the use of a NAV facility can be recalled. Though on paper any distribution to LPs can be deemed recallable, for NAV facilities these clauses have the potential to cause major headaches for investors.

While such distributions will improve the distribution-to-paid-in ratio of the fund being lent against, this capital could be viewed by LPs as a liability and not as liquidity that can be reallocated elsewhere. In essence, the problem some of these facilities are supposed to solve – enabling cash-strapped LPs to re-up to another fund – may not be solved.

“If it’s recallable, sometimes the way the accounting works is… it goes back against your unfunded [commitments] and it doesn’t really count as a distribution,” Allen Waldrop, director of private equity at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, told Private Equity International. Sweden’s Skandia Asset Management has told us it treats recallable distributions from NAV loans in a similar way to Alaska.

This dynamic may become even more complex for funds of funds. A managing director at one such firm tells PEI that a NAV-facilitated distribution from one of their underlying funds raises questions about whether it should be distributed to their own LPs for fear that it will be recalled.

Clearly, NAV loans can be a useful tool within private markets. At a time when LPs seeking liquidity may have to take a haircut to the tune of a double-digit discount to net asset value if selling their fund exposure on the secondaries market, distributions via NAV loans may provide cash back without the LP having to part ways with their fund stake.

It’s important to stress that a situation in which capital needs to be recalled is likely to be extremely rare. “It will not fit every situation,” says Nicolo Colombo, managing director at 17Capital. “If you recall a distribution, there must be a very good reason you’re doing it. [For instance] there is a very attractive add-on, or a follow-on investment opportunity. It should be accretive to investors.”

As we noted in our coverage, the Institutional Limited Partners Association is exploring this topic with LPs in relation to the upcoming guidance, suggesting that LPs may at some point push back on these clauses.

In the meantime, Alaska’s and Skandia’s approach to accounting seems like a wise one.

What are your thoughts on recallable NAV loans? Let us know: alex.l@pei.group or adam.l@pei.group